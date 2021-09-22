St. Vincent volleyball team sweeps San Domenico

Strong play along the back line was a key feature of a 3-0 volleyball win by host St. Vincent over San Domenico last week in DeCarli Gym.

Passing, digging and serving made the difference in this one as the Lady Mustangs ended a four-game losing streak with a very positive performance. With the exception of a couple of opening points in the first two sets, the visitors, representing the Bay Counties West League, were never a major threat to challenge the Mustangs who took all three sets 25-20, 25-16 and 25-20.

In the process, St. Vincent coach Cassandra Taylor was able to liberally substitute with most of her girls getting on the floor for considerable playing time. It was a very young team representing the Mustangs, with underclass players dominating the roster, including the leading passer on the squad, sophomore Sena Mughannam.

Mughannam maneuvered to get into passing position on almost each point, and passed the ball at a good eye level for the Mustangs to deliver some solid shots over the net. It was not as flashy to be the second touch on nearly every series, but very critical if the net players were to deliver the goods, and they did this time.

“I’m so excited about the play of Sena so far this season,“ noted Taylor. “She is getting nothing but better, and has a good future ahead of her.”

Outside hitter Ava Sullivan, a sophomore, had a strong outing from the left side of the net with six successful kills in the first set with the aid of soft sets by the hustling Mughannam who transferred from Petaluma after a freshman campaign.

The shots by Sullivan came mostly from the same spot on the left side of the net toward the ankles of the San Domenico defenders, and they had no answer for the quick points by St. Vincent.

Steady veteran player Sophia Skubic tied it all together with solid all-around play, including deep service shots to the back row of the visiting Panthers. One of the serves by Skubic was an ace in the first set to increase the margin, favoring the Mustangs 19-14.

At the end of the competition, long after it was decided, Skubic went to a strong jump serve that, at times, was almost unreturnable.

All three sets had the same look about them, with libero Charley Stevenson getting in some dependable digs with work along the back line. Freshman Kendall Barmaki and junior middle blocker Sofia Romano also had steady moments of play. Barmaki has been filling in for all-purpose hitter Kat Cespedes who had been sidelined with an injury.

Fittingly, it was Skubic with the final moving kill that ended things at the finish of the third set.

The game between the two schools helped balance the schedule for the Mustangs who are managing to compete with much larger schools in the North Bay League for the regular season.

The Mustangs are still eyeing lower division playoffs at the beginning of the final phase of the season.

“I missed about two weeks earlier because of a family commitment, but everything is back to normal now,” said Taylor. “We didn’t plan on that. Katrina has missed much of the early season with an Achilles muscle issue. We are hoping the doctor releases her to play soon. We want to be cautious at her age.”