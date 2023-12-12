The St. Vincent varsity boys basketball team won the first-ever Gary von Raesfeld Memorial Tournament in a three-day sweep last week, bringing the Mustangs to a stellar 9-0 record overall for the season.

After defeating Drew High School 48-30 in the Dec. 7 tournament opener, and then winning in a close 41-40 matchup against Point Arena High School the next day, the Mustangs went on to defeat Elite High School 57-38 in the tournament final.

“It was a special night,” said head coach Tom Bonfigli.

This was the debut of the new tournament, named in honor of legendary St. Vincent athletic director Gary von Raesfeld, who died unexpectedly one year ago at the age of 59.

The late Argus-Courier sports editor John “JJ” Jackson described von Raesfeld’s role at St. Vincent this way: “His official title at the school was associate athletic director, but his job defied description. He was organizer, publicist, assistant coach, historian, confidant for young students, and friend to all for 40 years.”

Prior to the Mustangs’ Dec. 7 game, von Raesfeld – who was nicknamed “GVon” by students and staff – was honored in a ceremony with speakers including coach Michael Baribault, who helped organize the tournament, and von Raesfeld’s mother Sandra.

“Gary was an exceptional person. He really loved his Mustangs,” Bonfigli said after the Mustang victory. “His spirit was in the DeCarli Gym tonight.”

He added, “All our kids loved Gary ... such a devoted and selfless person. Everything he did was all about the kids.”

Senior Cole Williams was named tournament MVP, scoring 25 points with 6 rebounds in the Dec. 9 final, plus 15 points against Drew on Dec. 7.

Other St. Vincent contributors included senior Sebastian Andrade who scored 13 points against Drew and 9 against Elite, sophomore Jack Mountanos who shot 10 points against Drew, senior Josh Malik who had 8 points and 6 rebounds against Elite, and junior Justin Greco who also had 8 points.

Mountanos, Andrade and Malik were named the All-Tournament Team.

The Mustangs looked to extend their win record to 10-0 for the first time in program history as they went on the road to Redwood Christian on Dec. 12.

