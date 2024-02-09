The St. Vincent de Paul High School varsity boys basketball team is moving on to the North Bay-Redwood league finals this weekend after defeating Rancho Cotate in the league semifinal Wednesday.

Following a 58-46 victory over the Cougars (12-15, 4-4) on Feb. 7, the Mustangs (24-3, 5-3) are now set to face Ukiah (22-5, 8-0) in the league championship at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 10 at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park.

“Rancho’s a very good team. I think tonight we played our typically really good defense. I thought we (also) did exceptionally well passing the ball,” said St. Vincent head coach Tom Bonfigi. “We made a lot of good decisions, and we’re playing better all the time.“

Rancho kept up the pressure in the first half of Wednesday night’s game, with the two teams neck-and-neck to the very last second of the first quarter. But St. Vincent’s Josh Malik (5 points) broke the tie with a free throw in the last six seconds of the quarter, which ended with a 1-point lead for the Mustangs.

St. Vincent again led 29-23 at halftime after Jack Mountanos (11 points) scored a last-second shot at the free throw line.

The Mustangs kept up the momentum in the second half, with St. Vincent up by 15 points at the end of the third quarter and Malik again closing it out with a field goal.

Other players with a strong presence included Justin Greco with 13 points and Cole Williams with 18 points. Sebastian Andrade, Brett Ghisletta and Hudson Stipp also scored for St. Vincent.

On the Rancho Cotate side, Luke Morie, Decimus Shaw, Mason Waters and Adam Pengel were major contributors, with Pengel going 7-of-8 in free throws and Morie scoring two 3-pointers.

Saturday’s league final is expected to be a close game, with lots of strength on both sides. Out of the Mustangs’ three losses this season, two came from Ukiah: a 44-37 defeat on Jan. 5 and a 48-41 defeat on Jan. 23.

“We’re going to have to play our best and see what happens,” Bonfigli said.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.