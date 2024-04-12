If there was ever a day to make it out to a St. Vincent varsity softball game, it surely was Tuesday. Not only was there perfect springtime weather, but sophomore pitcher Makayla Bignardi threw a perfect game as the Mustangs (8-2, 3-1) rose to a 15-0 victory over Elsie Allen.

Not only did she prevent the Lobos (0-5, 0-3) from getting on base in the Mustangs’ April 9 win, but Bignardi struck out 13 of the 15 batters faced.

The game was called in the 5th inning due to the league’s mercy rule.

After her achievement, Bignardi said she kept up the mindset of having fun and working together with her teammates, who she called her “second family.”

“I love seeing them happy and winning and seeing our community appreciate us,” she said, adding that she was excited to be able to show younger generations in the community that they can make their dreams come alive.

For its part, the Mustangs offense brought power to the 14-hit game, as St. Vincent scored nine of its 15 runs in the fourth inning alone.

Juniors Maddy Rynning and Ileana Jimenez, as well as senior Izzy Badaglia, were big contributors with three runs scored apiece. Bignardi also recorded three RBIs off of two doubles. Sophomore Johana Stone also hit a double and scored twice, and junior Gracie Murphy scored twice and had two RBIs.

The Mustangs stole home four times, with Rynning doing so twice along with Jimenez and Murphy. Murphy also caught 13 outs on the field.

“We’ve grown a lot together this whole season, with working together and picking each other up when we need to out on the field, backing up our pitcher and being able to work as a team through the whole game,” Rynning said.

Head coach Morgan Selmi said the victory was a great way to come off of the Mustangs’ spring break week and was a big turnaround in hitting after their 1-0 win over Ukiah.

“I always tell them that hits are contagious, they kind of keep each other going,“ Selmi said. ”We’re proud of that.“

“They will achieve whatever they put their minds to,” the coach added.

St. Vincent went on to defeat Healdsburg (6-5, 2-1) 13-7 on Thursday for the team’s third consecutive win.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.