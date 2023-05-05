Jaret Bosarge said the decision to attend St. Vincent de Paul High School was “Probably the best decision me and my parents ever made.” It was also one of the best decisions a student ever made for St. Vincent football.

For St. Vincent, it led to two of the best football seasons in the school’s history. For Bosarge, it led to an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The plan is for Bosarge next fall to attend Trinity Pawling College Prep School in Pawling, NY for a year, and then move on to West Point.

This is just the next step for Bosarge, who has been following his life plan since he was 8 years old. He led St. Vincent to a combined 23-3 record in his final two seasons as starting quarterback for the Mustangs. His 2021-22 team was 11-2, winning the North Bay League Oak championship, the North Coast Section championship, and becoming the first St. Vincent team to play in the CIF football playoffs.

This season’s team was again league champion and lost only one game, to Clear Lake in the NCS championship.

In both those years Bosarge played somewhat in the shadows of two other great players – the first being all-everything two-way standout Dante Antonini, and the second being Redwood Empire all-time rushing leader Kai Hall. Nevertheless, St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog called the quarterback/defensive back “Our best overall player on both sides of the ball.”

Herzog said it wasn’t just Bosarge’s athletic skills that made him so important to the football program and the school. “He is among the top five football players I have ever coached,” Herzog said. “He is a winner. He is a team-first guy. He was the glue that held us together on both sides of the football. He is also a winner off the field. He is a great academic student and super respected by the whole school.”

Bosarge was an outstanding youth player for the Petaluma Panthers, following big brother Jared as a quarterback. Jared went on to an all-league career as a standout at Casa Grande High School. The younger brother and his parents decided on St. Vincent for him, and it is a decision they have all embraced.

Bosarge established himself as an outstanding defensive player in his first two years, one of which was the COVID-shortened spring season, and took over as starting quarterback in his junior year, winning an NCS title and leading his team to its first-ever state playoff.

“Our goal was to win state,” he said of his junior year. “As the season went along, me and Dante (Antonini) got to thinking we could actually do this,” Bosarge recalled. The Mustangs came very close, winning the NCS championship in their division and earning the right to play Argonaut, a school from Jackson in the Sierra foothills, before they were finally stopped.

“This year we had the same mentality,” he said. Even though they might have had a slightly better team than the year before, and Bosarge had a great season, the Mustang dream ended with their only loss, a heart-hurting 56-55 defeat at the hands of Clear Lake in the NCS championship game.

Bosarge had a spectacular season, gaining more than 1,000 yards both passing and rushing. As a passer he completed 78 of 144 attempts for 1,650 yards and 16 touchdowns. He had a quarterback rating of 123.3. He also rushed for 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 11.8 yards per carry.

He was all-league on both offense and defense and was the North Bay League Redwood’s Co-Most Valuable Player, along with teammate Hall.

“He never came off the field,” observed Herzog. “No one really realized how good a player he was on defense. He always defended the other team’s best receiver. He is a football player who played quarterback.”

Bosarge has always been a football player, but this spring he is trying baseball for the first time in high school just to be with his friends for one last season.

“I’m not a very good baseball player,” he acknowledged. “I just wanted to be with my friends for my last spring at St. Vincent.”

Now it is on to the next level, and Bosarge is looking forward to the challenge on both the football field and in preparation for the Military Academy.

“I’ve already talked with the coaches about playing next year. The only question is what position I will play,” he said.

While he definitely wants to play football, for Bosarge, attending the Military Academy is what is really important. “I’ve been interested in West Point since I was in the eighth grade. It seems like something I’ve always wanted,” he said. His decision was strengthened when he attended a camp at West Point last summer.

“It is about something bigger than myself,” he explained. “It is about serving my country. Everyone should serve in one way or another. This is my way of serving.”

For Bosarge, talk about serving is more than words – it is a strong belief instilled in him by his parents, Austin and Felicia Bosarge, and reinforced by his strong religious beliefs.

“My dad and mom have had a tremendous influence on me,” he said. “They have always led, supported me and been there for me.”

He added, “Religion is a huge part of my life. God has always been there to answer when I needed help.”

The player is also appreciative for having Herzog as his coach. “He always taught me the right things, not only on the field, but off. I am so thankful we had him as our coach,” he said.