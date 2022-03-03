St. Vincent’s Dante Antonini headed for UC Davis

Dante Antonini is ready for the next step, and he knows it will be a big one.

Antonini, one of the best football players ever at St. Vincent de Paul High School and one of the best of his era in the Redwood Empire, has agreed to play Division 1 college football at the University of California, Davis.

For Antonini, who had several college offers, the decision was not all that difficult.

“Davis was always my favorite choice,” the athlete said. “It is close to home, but far enough away to experience college life. I like the coaches and it has good academics.”

The academic part is important to the senior who plans to study business economics.

A three-sport standout and North Bay League Oak Most Outstanding football player, Antonini is realistic about what he faces as he moves from a school with about 200 enrollment to Division 1 college football.

The Aggies recruited the 6-2, 200-pounder to play linebacker, but he said he has no illusion about how his college career will start.

“The first year I will probably play special teams,” he said. “I just want to contribute in any way possible.”

Antonini’s commitment to Davis will mean a short summer. He is busy completing his customary three-sport school year with baseball and looking forward to graduation and a short respite to be with family and friends before reporting to begin his college career on June 19.

He will be leaving not only the friends he has made on the football field, basketball court and baseball diamond, but also in the classroom at the school where he grew up from kindergarten to soon-to-be graduate.

“I couldn’t imagine going anywhere else,” he said. ”The relationship I’ve had with my teachers and the coaches have been the best. He pointed out that at St. Vincent he was fortunate enough to have coaches like legendary basketball coach Tom Bonfigli, who also teaches religion, and football coach Trent Herzog to help him develop not only as an outstanding high school athlete but prepare him for what comes next.

Antonini grew up as a high school football player along with the St. Vincent program under Herzog’s guidance. In 2018, the first year with Herzog as head coach, the Mustangs improved from 1-8 the year before to 6-5 and made the North Coast Section playoffs. The next year, playing an independent schedule, St. Vincent was 9-2.

Then came COVID-19. The Mustangs were all set to join the North Bay League when the season was all but yanked out from under their feet. Playing a shortened season in the spring, they were 2-2-1 but proved they could play in the NBL by beating Ukiah 24-7, Healdsburg 58-6 and tying El Molino 35-35.

This season, Antonini’s last for the Mustangs, was one of the best ever for a St. Vincent football team. The Mustangs were 11-2, losing only one regular-season game; tied for the North Bay League Redwood championship; won the North Coast Section Division 7 championship; and was the school’s first football team to play in the CIF state playoffs.

At the heart of it all was Antonini.

On offense, Herzog designed varied, and occasionally unique plays to get the big senior the football. Antonini carried the ball, often on direct snaps from the center, 67 times for 666 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry. He caught 27 passes for 664 yards, averaging 24.6 yards a catch. He scored 18 touchdowns, 11 receiving and seven rushing.

He was even more dominant on defense. He was so important to the St. Vincent defense that he had no fixed position. He lined up wherever the coaches felt the ball was going, and more often than not, met both ball and carrier at the line of scrimmage. He had 110 total tackles, 82 solo and 27 for loss.

He was Co-Player of the Year in the NBL Redwood and has received many other area and state honors and awards.

Herzog said, “He was the best player on the field in every single game we played, and that includes the loss to Montgomery.”

Antonini is proud of the team’s accomplishments, but is also quick to share the credit.

“It was remarkable,” he said. “And very, very memorable. We had some great players – all the right pieces.”

Herzog, who works for a college scouting organization during the off season and knows what it takes to play on the next level, has no doubts that Antonini can play Division 1 football.

"He has it all mentally and physically,” he said. “Dante is one of the five best players I have ever coached.”

According to the coach, it is more than just physical skills that makes him special.

“He is one of the nicest, most respectful, humble persons, I know, and he knows hard work. His work ethic is second to none,” Herzog said.

He also has a pedigree. His father Jim Antonini was an outstanding football player at St. Vincent. An older sister, Haley, was an all-league softball player.

His older brother, Gio, was an outstanding lineman on the 2019 team that began turning things around for the Mustangs. Gio was chosen to the Cal-Hi Sports Small School All-State team during his senior season. A younger brother, Nico, was an important contributor to NCS-winning team as a sophomore.

His mother, Shannon, is the glue that holds it all together according to the athlete.

“My mom is my rock,” Antonini explained. “My dad is the one I talk to when I need some tough love.”

Herzog has been the beneficiary of the entire family, enjoying the talents of three outstanding football players who have the strong support and athletic talents of their father and organizational skills of their mother who he calls, “One of the best team mothers I have ever had. She is phenomenal.”

While Antonini’s future is football, at St. Vincent he has also been one of the best players on both the basketball and baseball teams.

His basketball playing time this season was limited for a number of reasons, but when he was available, he was a tenacious force inside on both offense and defense.

An outstanding defensive center fielder, he batted .431 for the baseball team last spring with 22 hits in 16 games. He also walked 12 times for an on-base percentage of .547.

Dante Antonini has not only carried on a family tradition at St. Vincent de Paul High School, he is about to take that tradition to a new level.