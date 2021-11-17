St. Vincent’s Dante Antonini NBL Redwood Player of the Year

For the first two seasons under head coach Trent Herzog, St. Vincent’s football team played an independent schedule and its players were not eligible for any all-league honors. Last season, they joined the North Bay League Redwood, but COVID restrictions limited them to five games with no playoffs and no all-league players.

They more than made up for lost honors on this year’s NBL Redwood All-League team as selected by the league coaches. Three Mustangs received Player of the Year accolades and nine others received either first or second team honors.

Senior Dante Antonini shared overall Player of the Year honors with Montgomery quarterback Mason Hallin.

St. Vincent running back Kai Hall was named Offensive Player of the Year and Dominic Minton was Lineman of the Year.

Antonini was a 200-pound dynamo on both sides of the football. He was so important to the St. Vincent defense that he had no fixed position. He lined up wherever the coaches felt the ball was going and more often than not met both ball and carrier at the line of scrimmage. Through 10 games he had 90 total tackles, 67 solo and 21 for loss.

The team’s best receiver, he grabbed 18 passes for 478 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers would have been much higher had he not often moved to the backfield where he was a dangerous runner after taking direct snaps from center. He rushed for 446 yards, averaging 10.1 yards per carry and scored four running touchdowns.

Hall, a junior, was not only the NBL Oak’s most dangerous offensive threat, but one of the best in any NCS division. After his season’s first 10 games he had rushed for 1,254 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for another 72 yards and a touchdown.

Minton was a 225-pound dynamo on both sides of scrimmage. Defensively, he had 35 tackles, 23 solo and eight for loss, huge totals for a down lineman. Often unnoticed because of the Mustangs’ explosive offense, it was his efforts that played a huge part in the St. Vincent 8-1 regular season and share of the league championship.

Senior Jake DeCarli received first team recognition on both offense and defense. Also named to the first team were junior offensive lineman Cameron Vaughn, senior defensive lineman Killian Collins, junior defensive back Jaret Bosarge and junior linebacker Nathan Rooks.

DeCarli was named for his play as both a tight end and linebacker. Not only was he an important blocker on the offensive line, but also caught five passes, two for touchdowns. On defense he made 81 tackles, second only to Antonini, and led the team with three pass interceptions.

Bosarge was chosen all-league for his outstanding play in the St. Vincent defensive backfield which included 49 tackles and two pass interceptions. He was also the team quarterback, completing 25 of 45 passing attempts for 500 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

Chosen to the All-League second team were Collins as a wide receiver, freshman Robert Rooks as an offensive lineman, senior Liam O’hare as a defensive back, sophomore Malcolm Rooks as a defensive back and senior Riley Gilfillan as a defensive lineman.