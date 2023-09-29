For Bryn Letsch, St. Vincent de Paul High School’s new head volleyball coach, wins and losses are not going to be the main priority for her first season with the team. Instead she plans to focus on fostering and maintaining a love for the game among her players while raising the bar competitively.

Letsch, who officially started at the coaching position on Sept. 11, said one of the most important aspects of coaching is to be a guide to players, helping them find what it is about the sport that makes them excited to put on that jersey and play every day.

“As soon as you find that thing, it’s not going to feel like work,” she said.

Letsch is the fifth person to take the role in the past four years, and will be coaching alongside assistant coach Steve Miksis and junior varsity coach Jaime Powell, who also helps on the varsity side.

“I’m just happy and honored to be here,” Letsch said. “I am so grateful for everyone’s support and faith in me as a coach and leader.”

She added, “The three of us coaches found instant connection in our experiences as players, our philosophies on coaching and strategy, and our goals for these teams and the future of the program.”

Heather Campbell, St. Vincent’s athletic director, said she thinks Letsch will bring a higher level of stability to the school’s volleyball program.

“I just felt that we needed someone with her strength as a volleyball coach and the knowledge that she had, and compassion to be able to help the girls through a difficult situation,” Campbell said. “I think she’s brought these teams together in a way that wasn’t happening prior to her coming in.”

Senior and team captain Ava Sullivan has been on the team all four years of her high school career, and has played under all five recent coaches. She noted the team’s chemistry has changed for the better since Letsch’s arrival, saying she is “absolutely the right fit” for the team.

“She has been incredible,” Sullivan said. “Her energy, she’s just the right amount of competitive and positive. We’ve been playing more as a team, and I think she’s just what we needed.”

Letsch, who moved to Petaluma in 2013, grew up in the Midwest and played varsity volleyball and basketball in Indiana. She then earned a scholarship to play volleyball at Duke University, where she attended and played for four years.

Miksis also played on the USC men’s volleyball team in the late 1990s, and Letsch said that after meeting three weeks ago, the two realized that they were both featured players in a “Fab 50” column for VolleyballMag.com in the same year.

More recently, Letsch helped start the first youth volleyball league in Petaluma with the organization known as Girls United, which aims to empower young girls to pursue a variety of sports while also learning important life skills.

“I think the reason that we’re seeing such incredible play at the higher levels is because people are able to start (playing) when they’re younger,” Letsch said. “It’s an incredible time to be a womens volleyball player.”

When she’s not on the court, Letsch is in court – as an asbestos attorney in the North Bay. She’s also a wife and mother to her 9-year-old daughter, who is also an aspiring volleyball player.

When asked how she balances all those things – coaching a team, her legal career, and being a mom – Letsch said, “With amazing people around me.” In particular she credited her supportive husband and her fellow St. Vincent coaches.

Going forward, Letsch aims for her team to play with enthusiasm and have fun “while also working hard, pushing ourselves and constantly raising the bar.”

“I would love for this to be a program that is respected and a program that people want to come play for and that schools are excited to play against,” she said.

