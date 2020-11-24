St. Vincent’s strong football season something to build on

The St. Vincent High School seniors not only laid the foundation, they constructed the walls and put the roof on the building Mustang football program this season.

“We still have a way to go,” said St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. “We want to keep building and getting better every year.”

In two years as head coach at St. Vincent, Herzog has taken the Mustangs from a 1-8 record in 2017 to a 6-5 mark in his first year and a 9-2 record this year.

“I give credit to the seniors,” Herzog said. “The leadership they provided was as good as it gets. They were respectful, they worked hard. They brought pride back to St. Vincent football.”

Those seniors — Gio Antonini, Morgan Morarity, Tommy Izard, Giovani Vaca, Nick Hedge, Rory Morgan, Andrew Kohler, Eddy Guzman and Anton Ghattas — were the heart and soul of a basically young team that often started three freshmen along with a multitude of sophomores.

“You don’t expect to win when you start three freshmen and a sophomore, but the ones we had were special,” the coach said. “We will have a great nucleus coming back.”

But, it was the seniors who led.

Antonini, Morarity, Izard and Vaca, along with junior Garrett Caramucci and freshman Cameron Vaughn, formed an offensive line that Herzog often described as, “One of the best I’ve ever coached.”

Morgan and Kohler should also be considered part of that blocking unit.

Morgan was a strong blocker from his end position, but also one of the team’s leading pass receivers with 16 catches for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Kohler may have been the most important blocker in the Mustangs’ run-oriented offense from his fullback position. As the season progressed, he also became a key ball carrier in his own right, gaining the tough yards. He finished second on the team with 321 rushing yards.

Hedge, Ghattas and Guzman were first-year senior players who just wanted to play football for the Mustangs. Guzman had never played any kind of sports before this season. Ghattas improved to the point where he started games before it was all over.

Freshmen Vaughn, Nathan Rooks and Kai Hall were key starters for a playoff team in their first year of high school football.

When Izard was injured early in the season, Vaughn stepped into the void and fit right in with his senior teammates.

Rooks was a revelation. Playing safety, he developed into one of the team’s leading defensive players. He played every game and finished with 31 tackles, making 17 solo and four for loss.

And then there was Hall. Blessed with strength, speed, an innate feel for the game and a confidence far beyond his age, he finished with 1,773 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He averaged 9.7 yards per carry.

A multitude of sophomores made important contributions, none more than Dante Antonini and Liam O’Hare.

Antonini was one of the team’s best receivers, counting six touchdowns among his 12 receptions. He averaged 21.2 yards per catch.

O’Hare was one of the team’s leading defensive players, making 30 tackles, 18 solo, on the season. He matched Antonini with three interceptions.

Perhaps no sophomore made a bigger contribution than Jacob Porteous, who was installed at quarterback and charged with leading the team. He did that well, growing into his leadership roll week-by-week until, by season’s end, he had taken charge of a playoff-caliber offense.

He also made tangible contributions, completing 92 of 168 passes for 1,544 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had a quarterback rating of 113.8.

One of the key targets for the quarterback was junior Jeremy Bukolsky, who led the team with 23 receptions for 393 yards. One of the highlights of the entire St. Vincent season was his last-minute 68-yard reception to beat California School for the Deaf in the campaign’s most exciting game.

While much of the focus was centered on what developed into a high-powered St. Vincent offense, the Mustangs played shutdown defense most of the season. In seven of their 12 games, the Mustangs allowed just one touchdown or less, including two shutouts.

In addition to being a standout offensive lineman, Gio Antonini was one of the best defensive players on any level in the North Coast Section.

Antonini’s statistics are exceptional, 100 total tackles, 52 solo and 26 for loss, but they don’t give the full picture about how totally he disrupted opposing offenses.

Dante Antonini, Rooks, Morgan, Kohler, O’Hare and Vaca were other leaders on what was, really, a total team defensive effort.

According to Herzog, it wasn’t only the players who contributed to the Casa Grande success.

“My coaches did a tremendous job,” the head coach said. “They bought into the program and worked well together.”

Herzog said among the unsung heroes for the team was assistant junior varsity coach Gary Sharp, who volunteered to run a study period for the players.

“He really did a great job,” Herzog said. “We had a team grade point average of 3.0 and didn’t lose a single player because of grades.”