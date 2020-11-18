Stanley the leader for VVAL champion Casa Grande soccer team

Casa Grande girls soccer coach Vinnie Cortezzo had no trouble recalling one of the biggest plays last season made by his attacking player who was later recognized as the Offensive Player of the Year in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

“There was less than a minute to play in our first-round game at Sonoma Valley and the game was tied at 1-1. There was a group of girls battling for the ball around mid-field and Erin Stanley stole the ball for us, made a solo breakaway and banged one into the net to give us a very important win,” he remembered.

“Without that goal we might not have been undisputed VVAL champions. Sonoma had a very good team last season. We finished the regular season with a 1-0 win over them as well. Erin had the only assist in that game.”

Stanley, now a senior, was awarded offensive honors in the VVAL for her skilled play in helping her team hold off neighboring Petaluma to win the title by a half game in the standings.

Following a scoreless contest against the T-Girls in the first round, the Gauchos (11-0-1) punched in a penalty kick at Steve Ellison Field to capture the title. Savannah Sunshine knocked in the game winner early in the first half.

“I was happy with the outcome and our effort,” said Cortezzo at the time. “I was not as pleased with our soccer execution.”

As for Stanley, she had a terrific campaign, and was named to the all-Vine Valley first team by the opposing league coaches along with teammates Sunshine, Marisole Vargas and Mallory Jones. “It was a special award for Erin because it was a unanimous vote by the opposing coaches,” added Cortezzo.

The Gauchos advanced to the second round in North Coast Section play in Division II after defeating Alameda, 4-1, to open the playoffs. Casa was eventually eliminated in division play by North Coast Section champ Tamalpais, 5-0. Stanley had a goal in the win over Alameda.

Stanley was recognized by the coaches in the VVAL for her very focused and aggressive play in the forward position on the offense end of the field for the championship-winning Gauchos

Cortezzo wasn’t surprised. “Erin has the skill to play college soccer at some level,” he said. “It will depend on which school she chooses. It could be that she could play on a club team if academics comes first. All of the college-bound soccer players are disappointed right now because of the pandemic shutdown..”

Stanley returns for her senior year in 2021 but the season has been moved to the spring by the CIF because of the changes caused by the pandemic.

She had multiple games in 2019 with double digit goals or assists in the same game. In a 3-1 league decision over Justin Siena of Napa, Stanley punched in a goal in addition to setting up teammates with a pair of assists. She had multiple goals in three of the Casa Grande victories.

At present, the Lady Gauchos are scheduled to open Vine Valley action on April 1 at the home of the American Canyon Wolves. The Wolves were 2-7-3 in the VVAL last season