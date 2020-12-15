State report: No sports until Jan. 25

High school coaches in all sports have been anxiously awaiting direction from the California Department of public health as to when their seasons might begin. When that direction came down on Monday, the news was better than what many had feared.

Basically what the CDPH said was that no competition can begin before Jan. 25, and then prep teams will use the state’s color-coded tiered system to determine what will be allowed. Before any competition or even full practice, the state must get out of its regional stay-at home lockdown brought about by the winter surge in the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to CDPH guidelines, sports will be divided into low, moderate or high-contact categories, with whether or not they are played indoors or outdoors taken into consideration.

Currently, all Bay Area counties and most counties throughout the state, are in the purple or most restrictive tier. Allowed in the purple tier are badminton, cross country, golf, physical training, swimming, tennis and track and field.

Once a county reaches the substantial risk or red tier, baseball, girls lacrosse and softball will be allowed.

Permitted once a county reaches the moderate risk or orange tier, outdoor activities such as football, boys lacrosse and soccer can be played.

Counties must reach the minimal risk or yellow tier before indoor activities such as cheerleading, dance, basketball and wrestling will be permitted.

Sports teams may continue their non-contact training using CIF, state and county rules.