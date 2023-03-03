After a first-round bye in the consolation bracket, she was pinned by Clovis East’s Dreannah Smith.

Casa Grande’s Kayla Zeidler made her second consecutive trip to the girls state wrestling championships and won her opening match in the 137-pound weight class, winning a 12-7 decision over Sam Sampson of Norco.

It wasn’t the finish he would have liked, but it was a spectacular wrestling season for Petaluma High’s state-qualifying wrestler Ed Berncich.

The junior won the Vine Valley Athletic League championship at 195 pounds and finished second in the North Coast Section Championships to earn a trip to the California Interscholastic State Championships in Bakersfield.

At state, Berncich lost two tough decisions.

“At that level, you have to take advantages of you opportunities,” noted Petaluma Coach Johann Gerlach. Berncich missed a few of those opportunities.

Gerlach also pointed out that the Petaluma wrestler had a tough draw. In his first match he faced No. 11 seed Daniel Gurovich from Camarillo after a long wait as the lighter weight class competed, and lost a tough 8-3 decision.

Berncich received a bye in the consolation round, and then lost an 8-3 decision to Vista Murrietta’s Noah Bode.

“It wasn’t the storybook ending we would have liked, but it was great for Ed to be there,” said Gerlach “He has a lot to look forward to. There was nothing given to Ed. He earned it all.”

Berncich now has to adjust his wrestling goal. “My goal since junior high school was to go to state,” he said. “This was the year.”

“The goal now is to place,” amended Gerlach.

Just to get to state, Berncich had to overcome two knee injuries. First he tore up his medial collateral ligament (MCL) in the spring. He was just recovering from that injury when he was kicked by a cow on the family ranch and messed up his knee again.

He faced the injuries with the same determination and work he put into football and wrestling.

“To come back from two injuries like that is amazing,” said Gerlach.

Berncich is following in the footsteps of his older brothers, Dalton and Tanner, both both earlier state championship qualifiers.

The latest Berncich state meet qualifier said he wasn’t intimidated by his brothers’ accomplishments. “It was more motivation than pressure,” he said.

Just to get to state was a huge accomplishment for the Petaluman. This season only the top two finisher in each weight class from the North Coast Section qualified for the big event. In past year’s three from each weight class qualified.

However, there was a provision that if the consolation champion (third place) had not faced the second-place finisher they would compete for the “true second” position and qualify for state.

Berncich found himself in a wrestle-off with Jaydem Tadeo Gosal from Kennedy High School in Fremont and, early on, found himself behind 10-0. He was still trailing 10-5 with time running down in the first period. There was just 1 second left when he pinned his opponent.

“I knew it was a battle for my life,” Berncich said. “I just had to keep going non-stop.”

Berncich is the first boys wrestler Gerlach has taken to state, although he has coached two girls to the big event.

“I’m hoping that him getting to state might inspire other kids to want to come out for wrestling,” the coach said.

Gerlach anticipates that Berncich will add weight next season, and that there will be changes in the weight classes, dropping the 195-pound class down to 190 pounds. “He is not going to be at 190 pounds next year,” the coach said. “We can make him into a 235 pounder with no problem.”

Well, there might be one slight problem, the Trojans may not have anyone to work with him in practice. The coach said he would find someone, even if he has to do it himself.

In addition to being a state wrestler, Berncich is an all-league caliber football player.

A fullback in Petaluma’s option offense, he was used primarily as a blocker, but when the Trojans needed someone to punch in for a score, Berncich was the one they called on. He was second on the team with 8 touchdowns and rushed for 551 yards.

He was also one of the team’s best defensive players with 55 tackles.

The state wrestling tournament doesn’t end Berncich’s sports year. There is still spring football practice and club wrestling in the summer, not to mention the continued conditioning, his junior year academics and his work on the ranch.

“Every day there is something. It doesn’t stop. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said.