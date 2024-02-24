State wrestling championships: Trio of local grapplers headed to final day

And then there were three.

Maria Carrillo’s Logan Bruce and Noelle Alexander, along with American Canyon’s Aiyanna Beane, are the final North Bay wrestlers standing after a brutal second day at the CIF state championships in Bakersfield and will compete Saturday for a shot at the podium.

A win in their openers Saturday will guarantee them a top-eight finish. Should they continue to win, they could potentially wrestle for third place.

Bruce, the 12th seed in the boys’ 175-pound bracket, won both of his consolation matches by pinfall on Friday. He pinned Jack Dalling of Chico in two minutes and 46 seconds, and Juan-Carlos Meza of Calaveras in three minutes.

Bruce will next wrestle the seventh seed, Calvary Chapel’s Max McWilliams, for a spot on the podium.

Alexander, the fifth seed in the girls’ 135-pound bracket, also won both her matches via pinfall. She pinned Emily Escobar of San Fernando in the second period, and Hillcrest’s Lauren Pena in the third.

Like Bruce, Alexander will take on the seventh seed in her bracket tomorrow. She faces Braya Cruz of Clovis North.

Beane, who is not seeded in the girls’ 235-pound bracket, tore through her consolation matches Friday. She pinned Alisal’s Illiana Serrano in just over a minute and a half. She then pinned Fremont’s Eenni Alay in 48 seconds before winning a 5-1 decision over Lowell’s Yanette Tran.

Beane’s next opponent will be the third seed, East Nicolaus’s Julia Gomez, for a spot on the podium.

In the boys’ 285-pound bracket, Petaluma’s Ed Berncich cruised through his first two matches of consolation via pins. Berncich pinned Adam Ballesteros of Mira Mesa in 41 seconds and Oakland Tech’s Vladimir Vassiliv in two minutes and 13 seconds.

He then took on Oakdale’s Emilio Johnson, the nine seed. The two traded escapes in the first three periods and went into the overtime periods tied at one point apiece. Neither gave an inch, so it was to sudden victory they went. Johnson then hit the match-winning escape, ending an incredible high school career for Berncich.

Windsor’s Rawni Self, competing in the girls’ 190-pound weight class, won her first consolation match by forfeit before beating Alisal’s Lisbeth Ramirez in a 6-2 decision. Self got caught in the next match by Oceanside’s Marlee Garrison, falling via pin in the second period.

Casa Grande’s Camden Bushey also won his first two matches of consolation at 157 pounds before falling to No. 9 Christian Pebley of Ponderosa via technical fall (18-1). Bushey had beaten Redwood’s Adrian DeLeon via a 7-5 decision and then pinned Selma’s Daniel Armendarez in the second period.

Vintage’s Cassady Lopez, at 115 pounds, won her first match of consolation by pinning Akirah Bremmer of Sutter in the third period. In her next match, Lopez was winning 8-2 before getting caught and pinned by Fremont’s Myra Presnell in the third period.

Cardinal Newman’s Jonah Bertoli, at 175 pounds, won his first match of consolation, pinning Matin Ghanavat of Capo Valley in just under a minute. He then faced Palma’s Isaiah Rangel, the 10 seed, and lost via pin.

In the girls’ 155-pound weight class, both Ukiah’s Savannah Nelsen and American Canyon’s Jaslynn Aken won their opening consolation matches via pin. Nelsen pinned Maya Magana of Granada Hills in the second period, while Aken pinned Barstow’s Mariah Rodriguez in the third period.

Both would fall in the next round, with Nelsen losing to El Camino’s Arabella Mercado and Aken to El Dorado’s Alexandra Keirsey.

Cardinal Newman’s Devon Bertoli lost an 8-1 decision to No. 6 Declan Follette of Laguna Creek in his opening consolation match at 285 pounds.

Casa Grande’s Kayla Zeidler, who wrestles at 135 pounds, and Jacob Quintua (144 pounds) both lost their consolation openers. Zeidler was pinned in the third period by Dalila Elenes of Pioneer Valley, while Quintua lost a 15-3 majority decision to Servite’s Joshua Valdez.

The St. Helena duo of Piper Pike and Anakarla Hernandez both fell in their consolation openers. Pike, in the 130-pound bracket, was pinned in the third period by Mackenzie English of Westlake. Hernandez, in the 140-pound bracket, lost a 10-6 decision to Ventura’s Bela Smith.

Vintage’s Joe Ellis, the 13th seed at 215 pounds, had a tough opener in the consolation bracket, as he was pinned by No. 14 Kayden Cartee of Mayfair.

