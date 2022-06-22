Steal Breeze 8-under team Fathers’ Day Tournament winner

The littlest team made the biggest impact for the Petaluma Steal Breeze in its annual Father’s Day Softball Tournament.

The Steal Breeze Under-8 team held off the San Bruno Storm 6-4 to take the only championship out of four divisions for the host Steal Breeze.

Using exceptional pitching and strong defense, the Steal Breeze defeated the Rohnert Park Rebels 6-1 and San Carlos Force by the same score to face San Bruno in the championship game.

Outstanding pitching was the name of the game for the champion Breeze with Maddi Gittings striking out nine in three innings. When things got tense in the late innings, Marissa Affonso took over and, with nerves of steel, held off San Bruno to preserve the win.

The Petaluma team rallied early on hits by Gianna Napoli, Peyton McClintock, Adekynn Suhrkeand Evelyn Puccinelli-Hubacker for three runs.

San Bruno got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but was then pretty much shut down by Gittings who continued her strikeout binge.

Napoli drove in a run in the second and in the fourth Suhrke had the best hit of the game, a smashed double down the left field line. That led to another tally.

But the Storm kept battling back, and in the sixth, and final inning, scored a run and had trouble brewing before Suhrke made a clutch stop and throw out from the shortstop position and Affonso struck out two to make the Breeze champions.

Members of the championship team are: Adekynn Suhrke, Evelyn Puccinelli-Hubacker, Gianna Napoli, Liliam Gochberg, Lucy Sarlatte, Madlyn Gittings, Malleah Caruthers, Marissa Affonso, Novalee Szymanski, Peyton McClintock, Simore Lacau and Tatiana Vargas.

The Petaluma 10 under C team finished second, beating the Rohnert Park Rebels 11-3 and HMB Waves 11-7 before losing in the championship game to the San Bruno Storm 7-1.

The Rohnert Park Rebels took the 10 under B division after winning a thrilling 2-1 semifinal game over the Steal breeze team.

The Santa Rosa Red Barons won both the 12-under and 14-under championships.

The tournament is the highlight of the season for the Petaluma Girls Softball Association bringing teams to town from Rohnert Park, Novato, Santa Rosa and from as far away as San Bruno and San Carlos.