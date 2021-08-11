Steal Breeze players not only history makers, but best friends

Members of the Petaluma Steal Breeze 14-under team that won the 14-under USA Western Nationals championship made more than history, they also made memories that will last them a lifetime.

The team was the first Steal Breeze team ever to win the Western Nationals. Several of the players gathered at Prince Park last week to talk about their experiences and what winning the championship meant.

Outfielder Karlee Caldwell will treasure a diving catch she made in the tournament championship game against the Goleta Thurnder. The team from the Santa Clara area had the bases loaded with two outs when Caldwell came charging in from her right field position to dive and make a spectacular catch to prevent a potential big rally in a 12-5 Steal Breeze victory.

“I was going to try to run through it,” she said, “but at the last minute I had to dive. I kind of threw my glove out there and hoped for the catch.”

“The tournament was more competitive than I thought it was going to be,” she added “There was more pressure.”

For Haley Learn, the tournament was a bit frustrating because her playing time was limited by a shoulder injury. She still managed to get the winning hit in a pool play win and share the experience with her teammates. “It was fun to be there with all my friends,” she said.

Hannah Edwards said she has probably played her last game for Steal Breeze as she moves on to high school, and winning the Nationals was a great way to close. “We have all worked hard since we were under-eights and it is good to see it pay off,” she said. “This is a closed-knit team.”

Alex Giacomini agreed. “It was definitely more fun because we are so close.” Not that the tournament was easy. “It was very competitive,” she said. “The pitching was the best we had face, but we were adaptive and able to change to face it.”

Brody and Brittony Johnson carried the pitching load for the Breeze during the tournament. Brody said she and the Breeze were ready for the challenge. “I like having the pressure,” she said. “These were the best hitters I have ever faced. I had to rely on the defense more.”

It was a defense Brody knew she could count on. “Even before the season started, I knew we were going to have a good year,” she said. “We were the closest team I’ve ever been on. We were more like sisters on the field.”

Shortstop Lauren Ketchu was another Breeze player who performed well in the big tournament. “I like the pressure,” she said. “Some of the balls were hit pretty hard, but I like helping my pitcher out.”

She echoed her teammates’ feelings about how close the players were. “They were my best friends. It made it special,” she said.

It is a friendship the players all hope will last as long as their memories of a very special accomplishment.