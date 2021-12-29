Strong Casa Grande girls basketball season continues

The Casa Grande girls basketball team celebrated the upcoming holiday a bit early, by winning the Elsie Allen Tournament.

In their opening game, the Gauchos recorded an easy win over De Anza 69-13. Casa Grande dominated De Anza from the very beginning, scoring 31 points before De Anza was fouled and made one free throw to get on the scoreboard. Casa's domination continued to shut down DeAnza's offense, holding it to 6 points in the first half.

AJ Harris was in good form for the Gauchos, finishing with 19 points in the first half, including five 3-pointers. Cassie Llaverias, Mazin Dahmani, and Marrisa Brody also had long shots in the first half, and Casa recorded a whopping 13 steals.

The second half was just as uneven, with Casa scoring 24 more points to DeAnza's 7.

Harris led Casa with 22 points, an assist and 3 steals. Cassie Llaverias had 14 points, mostly on 3-pointers, an assist and 2 steals. Anamaria Robertson had 8 points and 2 steals.

Casa Grande had another comfortable win in the tournament semifinals, beating Credo 59-21.

Casa Grande again kept its opponent away from the hoop with more than 10 steals and strong rebounding.

Dahmani led with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Jamie McGaughey had 10 points and 3 rebounds and Lily Peterson 7 points and 3 rebounds.

Casa won the tournament beating by beating Antioch 55-40 in the title game. Casa was faced with its toughest fight of the tournament against Antioch.

Casa scored first, with a 3-pointer by Llaverias, but for the first half of the game, most of Casa's shots were answered in kind by Antioch. Casa went into halftime up 24-21.

In the second half, Casa pulled ahead quickly, both with floor shots and free-throws.

The contest was a very high- fouling game. By halftime, the two teams combined had 17 fouls.

The leading scorer for the Gauchos was Robertson with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 6 steals. Dahmani had 9 points and a steal; McGaughey had 8 points and 9 rebounds; Brody had 7 points and 4 rebounds; Lily Peterson had 6 points, 9 rebounds and a steal. Harris and Llaverias each had 6 points, with Llaverias also getting a rebound and a steal. Scarlet Ackley had 2 points and 2 rebounds, Kylie Carlomagno made a free throw and had a steal.

After the tournament, Casa was beaten at Acalanes 45-27.

Casa took a quick lead on a 3-pointer from Harris, but Acalanes soon took over the fast-paced game.

Harris led the Gauchos with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. She also had several rebounds and a steal. Peterson scored 6 points; Llaverias had 4 points with 4 rebounds and 2 steals; Ackley 2 points with a rebound and a steal; Carlomagno a free throw with 2 rebounds McGaughey 1 point and several rebounds and steals. Robertson and Barr each had two rebounds. Lexi Tatu and Dahmani each had a steal.