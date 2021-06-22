Success in the sun for Athletic Edge baseball teams

Petaluma’s Athletic Edge travelling baseball teams, composed mainly of high school players from Petaluma and Casa Grande, got their season off to an impressive start by winning both the 18-under and 16-under titles om the Copper State Classic in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Athletic Edge teams were among the few from out of state in the tournament, which featured teams from all over Arizona.

Both Petaluma teams lost once in pool play with the 18-unders going 2-1, and the 16-unders 3-1. Both teams then swept through the championship bracket, with the 16 unders winning their title game, 8-5 over a team called the Swarm from Arizona and the 18 unders defeating an Arizona team called the Dirtbags 8-0 in their title game.

The 16-under AE team included AJ Ferrando, Alex Cruz, Brayden Breen, Dante Vachini, Jack Hu, Jordan Giacomini, JT Summers, Leo Salvato, Miguel Briano and Sawyer Sheldon.

On the AE 19-under team were Asyla Turner, Brice Cox, Dylan Petersen, Evan Johnson, Garett Lewis, Jojo Soltanzadeh, Kaden Ramierez, Mario Zarco, Mason Cox, Rocco Palmini, Ryan Baptista and Wyatt Wagner.