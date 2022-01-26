Successful return to the mat for Petaluma wrestlers

The Petaluma High wrestling team finally got back on the competitive mat last week after the winter break followed by a shutdown of the wrestling room due to COVID-related issues.

Petaluma celebrated its return to action by beating both Justin-Siena 66-18 and Vintage 42-36. Wrestling at Vintage, the Petaluma girls bested Justin-Siena 30-6, but lost to Vintage 54-24.

Petaluma received eight forfeit wins in its boys match against Justin-Siena.

Zach Bettencourt at 154 pounds, Nate Corwin at 162 pounds, Colin Sander at 195 pounds and Tyshaun Thames in an extra 195-pound match all won by fall for Petaluma. Dylan Baltazar at 115 pounds, Gavin Jones at 122, Wyatt Ames at 140, Loomis Glashan at 147, Roy Garcia, Jagger Williams at 220 and heavyweight Alexis De la Torre all won by forfeit for the Trojans.

Petaluma built its win over Vintage by taking five of the six weight classes from 162 pounds and up. Corwin and Castiglia won by forfeit at 162 and 172 pounds. Garcia at 184 pounds and Colin Sander at 195 pounds both won by fall and heavyweight De la Torre won by forfeit.

Other Petaluma on-the-mat winners were Spencer Madson Castillo with a pin at 108 pounds and Baltazar with a pin at 115 pounds.

The matches also provided an opportunity for the Trojans to display their new singlets and other gear provided by GioCo Pest Control.

At Justin-Siena, the Petaluma girls had several outstanding performances against the host Braves, winning 30-6.

Michelle Lauritzen pined Kim Conley at 3:14 in the second period followed by Kim Larsen pinning Amy Cohee at 3:14 in the second period. Newcomer Bailey Deegan pined Kim Parlett at 5:15 of the third round. Shalynn Baker beat Ya Ya Martinez by injury default in the third round.

Petaluma didn’t have enough wrestlers in the match against Vintage, giving up seven weight classes which ultimately allowed Vintage to win 54-24.

Gabby Trave put on a gutsy effort against a more experienced McKalah Youngblood at 111 pounds. Deegan turned in a high scoring major decision over Tyanna Vasquez 20-6. Baker suffered her second loss of the season, losing to state-ranked Lelani Frazer. Carla Maldonado pinned Jessica Mendetta 3 minutes into the second period.

“All in all it was a very impressive night for the Trojans after being sidelined for almost two weeks due to COVID protocols and only being in the practice room one day prior to the meet,” said Petaluma girls coach Mike Butts. “The ladies that were quarantined did exceptionally well considering the obstacles they had to face while waiting out their illnesses, and the others found ways to keep themselves active while the practice room was closed.

“Hopefully, we can get back into full swing of things in the coming weeks and get back to what was starting to be a very successful season, especially for our five seniors who have some pretty high expectations going into the last few weeks of the season looking for their third VVAL championship and to place at NCS and move on to the CIF state championships in Bakersfield in late February,” Butts said.