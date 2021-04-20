Successful start for Casa Grande boys basketball team

The Casa Grande High School boys basketball team finally managed to grasp the win it almost let slip away Thursday night, holding off Sonoma’s Dragons, 65-61.

The Gauchos were impressive in their first outing of the spring season despite playing with only eight players while they wait for two to report now that the football season has finished.

Casa Grande seemed to take charge of what was an even game at halftime, building a six-point lead (45-39) going into the final period.

However, Sonoma scored the first 11 points of the final quarter, and with six minutes to play, the roles were reversed with the Dragons in front 51-44.

Then the Gauchos, led by senior Jonah Siebels, charged. Siebels accounted for eight of the game’s next 14 points to put his side back in front. A 3-pointer with just over a minute to play snapped a 52-52 standoff and gave Casa the lead for good.

As the game wound down in the final minute, Casa Grande clinched the win with a string of accurate free throw shooting. Carson Aden dropped in four in a row and George Morawicz hit two more as Sonoma tried vainly to close the score distance.

Siebels had a big game for Casa Grande, leading the scoring with 23 points and providing a strong presence on the backboards. Guard Logan Bailey provided all-court energy and scored 13 points, a total matched by Ryan McGuinn.

Carter Cerruti dominated the junior varsity game, scoring 39 points to lead Casa Grande in a tough 68-64 loss.

Casa Grande coach Chris Gutendorf was pleased with the win, but mostly happy to have his team just playing.

“We’re back, we’re playing again,” he said. “It was a good start.”

He credited the Gauchos’ late game-winning offensive surge to “Better ball movement. We’re learning to trust our teammates,” he explained.