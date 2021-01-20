Sugarloaf Park recovering from two devastating fires

At Sugarloaf Ridge State Park nature has proven its resiliency, providing a learning opportunity that some hope will inform the future of land and fire management.

The park has been hit hard by fire over the last three years scorching some 90 percent of the 4,900-acre park. First the 2017 Nuns fire ripped through the southeast and southwest portions, and 2020’s Glass fire blazed through the northern reaches.

Within two weeks perennial grasses sprouted through blackened earth.

“It’s just natural recovery,” said Caitlin Cornwall, senior project manager and biologist with Sonoma Ecology Center (SEC), which manages Sugarloaf.

Destroyed trail cameras that have been replaced by staff and volunteers picked up images of a bear and other critters, said John Roney, park manager.

“Wildlife is present. The park is alive and well,” said Dan Levitis, community science coordinator at SEC.

During a fire that is not wind-driven, burrowing animals go underground, winged animals fly away, and the others are able to flee on foot. Animals will return to a burned area when there is food and water available for them, Cornwall said.

Levitis is conducting post-fire research and has 40 different plots identified in the park that will be studied by volunteers who will monitor how life is recovering, Roney said. He is also coordinating a new program that will teach high school and college students how to design a small study, perform it, and write a science paper. Most of those will be fire-related, Roney said.

California’s Native communities “used fire extensively for many reasons,” and on different schedules and different kinds of plant communities, Cornwall said.

Indigenous people practiced “cultural burning,” which is intentional, controlled burns―what firefighters call prescribed burns―to promote vegetation health and clear underbrush, for example, she said.

“It’s been a dying art since Europeans arrived,” Cornwall said.

Fire can be nature’s friend―“fire can do a ton”―and offers a window of opportunity to give back the land to native species, said Jason Mills, restoration and fire ecologist and restoration manager. It’s a very narrow window, however.

“It is absolutely imperative to take action during these short windows of time following fire in order to curb increased invasion and protect our community and biological diversity,” Mills said.

“The initial grasses that surge after the first rains are generally the annual grasses which were mainly introduced from Europe. They live and die each year and thus our hills turn that golden color through the summer,” he said. “They unfortunately then pose an increased fire risk and displace many of our native species which consist of a mix of fleshy forbs and bulbs (wildflowers) and perennial bunch grasses.”

The perennial native grasses―distinguished by their individual tuff or clump growth― “are important not only as habitat but because their roots extend beyond the few inches of annual grasses to depths of as much as 20 feet deep,” Mills said

The depth secures steep banks, prevents erosion and hold water longer than nonnative grasses, making them less of a fire threat in the dry season.

Establishing native plants helps to prevent nonnatives from populating. One of the greatest threats is the highly invasive French Bloom commonly found in the park. Using the window of opportunity after a fire is one way to prevent French Bloom from returning and spreading, Mills said.

All trails but Goodspeed and Brushy Peaks are open again, and Roney said they are just a couple weeks away from reopening Brushy Peaks.

Fire blackened trees contrast with the bright green grasses growing again at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. (Anne Ward Ernst/Index-Tribune)

While dead trees have been cut, burned trees that pose no risk remain with blackened trunks serving as a reminder. Some parts of the park “burned hotter” than others, Roney said, but some tree species, such as oak and redwood, are fire-adapted and built to survive. Douglas fir, unless quite large, cannot withstand the high heat.

It’s possible, too, even long after a fire for a lingering burnt charcoal odor to waft off of those trees after a rain or on high humidity days, Cornwall said.

Mills expects a robust wildflower season this spring thanks to the fire. He is hopeful the county’s shelter-in-place will be less restrictive by then so SEC can resume interactive hikes at Van Hoosear Wildflower Preserve in Sonoma.

He would also like to see more prescribed burns and better land management. In particular roadside clearance is important because that is where a lot of invasive plants “get a foothold.”

Mills continues to work with teams to manage the park.

“We need to steward the areas that are intact,” he said.

