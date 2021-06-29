Summer basketball tournament at St. Vincent

St. Vincent is hosting its first Mustang Summer Jam basketball tournament July 17-18 in DeCarli Gymnasium.

Participating teams aren’t officially high school teams, but most are composed of athletes that will be playing for their schools next winter.

Participating teams are from Averroes in Fremont, Clear Lake, Fortuna, Middletown, Marin Academy, Santa Rosa, Rancho Cotate, Montgomery and host St. Vincent. Each team, with the exception of Santa Rosa, Rancho Cotate and Montgomery will play four games. Santa Rosa was a late entry and will play just two games, one each against Rancho Cotate and Montgomery, giving those two North Bay League teams five games each.