Subscribe

Summer basketball tournament at St. Vincent

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 1, 2021, 4:00AM

St. Vincent is hosting its first Mustang Summer Jam basketball tournament July 17-18 in DeCarli Gymnasium.

Participating teams aren’t officially high school teams, but most are composed of athletes that will be playing for their schools next winter.

Participating teams are from Averroes in Fremont, Clear Lake, Fortuna, Middletown, Marin Academy, Santa Rosa, Rancho Cotate, Montgomery and host St. Vincent. Each team, with the exception of Santa Rosa, Rancho Cotate and Montgomery will play four games. Santa Rosa was a late entry and will play just two games, one each against Rancho Cotate and Montgomery, giving those two North Bay League teams five games each.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette