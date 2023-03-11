For almost 4 decades the Nothin’ But Net basketball camp has been providing quality summer basketball instruction to young players.

The granddaddy of all youth summer basketball camps will be back for a 38th year this summer in a slightly different order, but with the same quality instruction provided by co-camp directors Doug Johnson and Eric Hoppes with help from local high school basketball players. Johnson is a former girls head basketball coach and Hoppes a former boys head basketball coach at Petaluma High School.

This summer, the camp for young players in grades 3 through 8 will be held at Kenilworth Junior High school June 12 through June 23. The camp for boys will be June 12 through June 16. The camp for girls will be June 19-23.

Both camps will include instruction in basketball fundamentals, position drills, individual competition, a written evaluation, a camp basketball and camp t-shirt and camp awards.

There will be a discount for campers registering before May 11 as well as discounts for families with more than one camper.

The Nothin’ But Net Competition Camp for boys and girls in grades 5 through 9 will be held at Petaluma Junior High June 26 through 30.

The camp will focus on team fundamentals as well as game experience. Campers will be placed on teams of 7 to 9 players for maximum instruction, repetition and playing time.

There will be a discount for campers registering by May 25 as well as for families with more than one camper.

For registration and more information, contact Hoppes at (707) 766-9963 or by email at ecoach13@yahoo.com.