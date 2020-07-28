SV athletes will have to play two sports simultaneously

St. Vincent High School basketball coach Tom Bonfigli hasn’t seen it all, but he has seen a lot during his 44 years of teaching and 39 years of coaching, so he is better equipped than most to deal with the situation the small Petaluma school faces as the basketball season is lumped with golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, golf, track and baseball in the spring.

The sports congested spring season will create challenges for all schools, but will be particularly difficult for small school like St. Vincent that relies heavily on two-, and often, three-sport athletes to be competitive.

For Bonfigli that means he will probably have to share at least four key players with baseball.

He pointed out that he isn’t the only one in a “share” position, noting that softball and girls basketball will also have crossover athletes, and it is still early to see what impact lacrosse, in its first real season at St. Vincent, soccer and other sports will have on the busy spring season outlined by the California Interscholastic Federation.

“Everybody is in the same boat,” the veteran coach points out.

Don Jensen, who coaches the perennial title-contending and consistent North Coast Section playoff competitive girls softball team, said it isn’t going to be easy for St. Vincent or any small school to deal with so many sports playing simultaneously. Almost his entire softball team is composed of girls who also play basketball.

Both coaches are optimistic that St. Vincent can make the seasons work, although both acknowledge there are unseen challenges ahead. Although there is still five months before the start of the spring season with football, volleyball and cross country between now and then, St. Vincent faces the additional challenge of filling several coaching vacancies.

“It is going to be difficult, but we can figure out how to do it,” Jensen said. “Whatever the school administration comes up with,, we’ll make it work.”

Sharing athletes is nothing new for Bonfigli who for 30 years shared top athletes who annually went deep into the football playoffs. “It would be eight games into the season before we would get some of our best athletes from football,” he pointed out. “Our basketball teams always got better late.”

Another problem Bonfigli foresees is sharing facilities space with baseball, softball, lacrosse and both boys and girls soccer teams scrambling for practice and game time.

Bonfigli acknowledged that for athletes to play multiple sports will require a great deal of cooperation and coordination between coaches, which creates a problem, at least temporarily, for him, since basketball’s biggest conflict is with baseball , and St. Vincent has yet to name a baseball coach to replace the departed Stan Switala.

Bonfigli said so many sports in the same season could create a challenge come game day when the same players might be confronted with contests in different sports at the same time.

“We might be able to change some games to Saturday,” he suggested, but that brings up questions involving staff supervision, officials and facilities maintenance. “There are a lot of complications we haven’t thought about yet,” he concluded.

Jensen is concerned about how athletes can practice for two, or with some girls, three, sports at the same time. “It will affect the quality of play,” he said.

Both veteran coaches agreed that whether athletes are playing one, two or three sports, it will their decision with their health and safety coming first.

“We will do whatever is best for the athletes and the families,” concluded Bonfigli. “It is their decision.”