SV court star to try football, but really likes volleyball

When the final page of the 2020 calendar is turned, the highly anticipated prep athletic season is scheduled to get under way in Petaluma. For St. Vincent senior Tyler Pease, it might be the beginning of a season long adventure which could extend until 2022.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 245-pound all-league basketball player decided to turn his attention to football for the first time on the Mustang campus under veteran coach Trent Herzog. It’s the first of a couple of consecutive seasons he will get an opportunity to play under two of the most highly decorated head coaches in the Empire. When football ends, he will turn his attention to the hardwoods under long-time area coach Tom Bonfigli in a sport where he was named to the All North Central League II team last season.

“Tyler is very athletic,” noted Herzog “So far I have been impressed with him in our workouts. The kids can’t wear pads yet, but he moves quickly, and we are planning to use him as an offensive lineman this season. He has been aggressive and willing to learn in drills. This will take some time, but I think he can step in and be a player for us. We can also spot Tyler as a down lineman on defense. When it is all over, Tyler can look back on his senior year and be very pleased that he decided to play football.”

In the spring, Pease returns to the basketball floor at DeCarli Gym where respected coach Bonfigli has signed on after many successful campaigns at Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa.

Pease was selected as the St. Vincent MVP in 2020 for his dynamic work on the boards as the leading rebounder and regular double-digit scorer for the Mustangs. He was an all NCL-II selection in 2020. His footwork in getting into position for drop step moves to the basket has improved tremendously in two seasons.

The best win of the season for Pease and his Mustang mates came late in the season with a 63-60 thriller over Credo, a team that had beaten them twice earlier in the year.

It was a challenging hoop season for the Mustangs (11-15) who didn’t have their entire roster until only three games were remaining on the schedule because of injuries and other player commitments.

Pease was the first player off the bench, pulled down 11 rebounds and banked in 16 points in the well-earned team victory over Credo.

After these St. Vincent sports play out, the final leg of Tyler’s athletic quest will be with his first love, boys volleyball.

“Boys volleyball is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation,” explained Tyler’s club coach Mike Buller. “Tyler has an instinct for the game, and has a variety of skills to make his team better. He is a good outside hitter, but can pass well and reacts well on the court.”

Buller has coached for many seasons at the Absolute Volleyball Club in San Rafael where the game of volleyball has thrived until recent times when practices have been limited because of the nationwide pandemic. Practices and player development are ongoing, but on a structured basis because of safety precautions.

Pease comes by his awareness of boys volleyball quite naturally. His mom and dad have coached the game at an advanced level at several venues for many seasons. His sister, Leah Pease, played at Marin Catholic and is presently on the roster at California Baptist in Southern California.

Interest in Pease on the college level has not waned, but almost all collegiate sports are going through a dead period at this time because of the effects of the coronavirus.

“I have no doubt that Tyler will play volleyball at the next level but it depends right now on the kind of fit it would be for him,” noted Buller.

Mens volleyball on the collegiate level is played in the spring which projects the first season for Pease to be 2022.