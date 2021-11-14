Tamalpais stops Petaluma in first round of NCS playoffs

Petaluma High School squeezed every last minute of excitement out of its successful football season before the Tamalpais Red Tail Hawks finally set the Trojans home for good with a 27-21 victory Saturday afternoon in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs.

The game ended with Petaluma making one last desperation effort for a win in the game’s final minute. That effort ended on an incomplete fourth-down pass with the Trojans at the Red Hawk 40-yard line.

Until that last drive, Petaluma played from behind on the Tamalpais field after an even 7-7 first quarter, never quite able to catch their hosts in a hard-hitting affair with both teams making up with effort a number of mistakes that hampered offenses for both teams.

Each side was hit by seven penalties with the flags particularly costly to the Red Tail Hawks who had three touchdowns waved off the scoreboard.

Petaluma got its extra season off to an impressive start by going 67 yards in nine plays in the first quarter, scoring on fourth down on a Lucas Vanderlind bulldoze from the 2-yard line, Mackenzie Soper booted the first of three potentially crucial PATs to put Petaluma up 7-0.

Tamalpais came right back with durable speedster Sebastian Chen creating a quick 42 goal-crossing effort that was nullified by a yellow flag. It would not be the last time the Hawks lost points to penalties.

Midway through the second quarter, Tamalpais quarterback Nick Schottenfeld threw a non-touchdown pass to Samuel Reade with the “non” added because of a face mask call. That call did not hurt long, because four plays later, Chen squeezed in from the 1-yard without flag obstruction. Cole Lundren’s boot tied the game at 7-7.

As the half was drawing to a close, Tamalpais had a pass interception touchdown return nullified by a penalty and again shrugged off the flag to score right at the end of the second period on a 1-yard plunge by Christian Son.

That brought the season for the losing team down to a one-half dog fight.

And a fight it was.

Tamalpais, with Schottenfeld throwing and Chen running, drove and Petaluma drove back.

For the game, Tamalpais rushed for 231 yards and Schottefeld passed for 231 more, but Petaluma managed to stay close on the rugged running of Vanderlind and Silas Pologeorgis and aggressive defensive play from Vanderlind, Neil Crudo, Ryan Castigella and friends.

Vanderlind finished with 100 yards on just eight carries.

After Tamalpais scored on its first drive of the second half, Petaluma missed a great opportunity to counter when a fourth-down pass play was stopped a yard short of the goal line.

Petaluma impressed with a strong defensive stand late in the third quarter after Tam drove to the 10-yard line. Three Hawk plays netted just five yards and Crudo sacked Schottenfeld on a crucial fourth-down play.

The Trojans tailed 27-14 with 10 minutes of desperation time left. Six minutes of that time was used on a 64-Torjan drive that featured a 26-yard pass connection between quarterback Henry Ellis and Crudo with the receiver stepping around a defender and racing down the sideline to the Tamalpais 12. A 7-yard pass from Ellis to Pologeorgis provided the touchdown.

That made it a 27-21 game. A determined Petaluma defense prevented the Hawks from running out the last 4 minutes of the game, ending the Tam possession with a fourth-down pass interception by Dawson Shaw.

That gave Petaluma just over a minute to cover 58 yards. Ellis and Pologeorgis and the Trojans did their best, but ended 40 yards short on a fourth-down pass incompletion.

As a reward for its victory, Tamalpais gets a chance to play No. 1 seed Marin Catholic next Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans contemplate a solid 7-4 season and look to a bright future with 17 of the key players on this season’s team returning.

“Our kids gave a great effort,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “We had a lot of people hurt and kids playing out of position, but they gave a great effort. Tamalpais is a solid football team.”