Taylor Iacopi carries on family basketball tradition

From the moment the basketball leaves her shooting hand, Petaluma T-Girl fans can sense good things might happen.

Following two solid seasons for Petaluma High School, Taylor Iacopi is ready to step in at even a higher level in 2021 when the season eventually begins in the spring. It’s a different time for hoops this year, but the sweet-shooting senior is prepared to join most of her teammates from last season under second-year coach Sophie Bihn, and earn another trip to the North Coast Section playoffs.

Some of the players may be missing this season because basketball is scheduled to be played at the same time as girl’s lacrosse, track and softball, but Iacopi expects most of the key players to return.

It’s no surprise that Iacopi knows what to do with the ball when she is on the receiving end of play patterns designed by Bihn. A 3-point specialist from behind the arc, Iacopi can also drive past defenders in the lane for shorter physical shots with many resulting in foul opportunities. Her floating long-range shot however is her best rangefinder with good arc, a soft touch and well-developed rotation. It comes from long practice hours at hoops around town.

She was a second-team all-league selection last season.

There is a hoop and half-court surface in the backyard where her grandmother now resides, and where dad, Nick, has outlined in chalk 3-point distances. Confirmation of long practice sessions by the T-Girl distance shooter came from aunt, Heather Campbell, the athletic trainer at rival Casa Grande.

Solitary practices are required in developing long range shooting after many other players step away from regular practice. Iacopi averaged 31% from distance last season, and good enough to earn additional looks in 2021. She connected four times from distance in each of T-Girl's tough games against playoff foes Eureka and Marin Catholic last season.

Iacopi comes from a family with a rich basketball history, so it is hardly a surprise that she is a student of the game. Her grandfather, Ed, was a storied coach at Casa Grande. The Gaucho gym is named in his honor. Her dad, Nick, was a notable prep player at Petaluma High, and has a wealth of coaching experience in youth basketball. He was recently named the junior varsity boys coach at St. Vincent High School. His influence can be found in North Bay where he also coaches.

3-point shooting helped Petaluma last year, with high-scoring Sherene Arikat and Iacopi leading the way. With Arikat moving on to play for Occidental in the southern part of the state next season, Iacopi will be expected to pick up on the scoring load. She finished with 234 points, and was consistent enough from long range to help the T-Girls sprint to a strong finish.

Petaluma finished with a flourish last season to earn second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Five consecutive victories, including an upset win over crosstown rival VVAL champion Casa Grande has T-Girl expectations high for 2021. Included in that streak was a second win over defending champion Vintage in a game that Iacopi scored 18 points in a 55-37 victory. A shot in the final minute was the only thing that saved Division 2 NCS playoff opponent Bethel from a 48-46 upset at the hands of the T-Girls in their final game of the season in Vallejo.

At present, Taylor is working on ball handling skills with the help of Bihn who has aided with camera and video streaming during the pandemic.

This could be a big season for Petaluma at a different time of the year with a more difficult schedule ahead and senior players like Iacopi and the rebounder with the major motor Rose Nevin more than ready to lead the way. The team hoop future might very well depend on individual development in the 2021 season.