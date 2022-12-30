We began 2022 with the hope of a return to normalcy. We looked forward to a year without masks and restrictions. As the year sped along, we discovered that COVID-19 was still a part of our world and had been joined by its allies flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

Still we persevered, sometimes playing with depleted teams, but we played on. And when the story of 2022 is told, it will be a tale of success and excitement tinged with disappointment and loss.

Looking back on the year that soon will be the year that was, here are our picks for the top 10 sports stories of the year.

No. 1: New stadium

Our No. 1 story is one that, ironically, went almost unnoticed at the time, but will have a long and lasting impact on our community. That is the groundbreaking for a new full-sized baseball diamond at the East Washington Street Park.

Much more than just a baseball diamond, the project is anticipated to be a baseball stadium with all the amenities necessary to make it suitable as a site for major tournaments, outdoor concerts and other events, as well as home for the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion baseball team. It will become the centerpiece for what has become Petaluma’s hub for active sports.

It has taken about 15 years from inception to groundbreaking to get the new $5.5 million stadium started, and will take another $1.2 million to provide the amenities to make the project into the facility envisioned by its supporters.

No. 2: COVID lingers

Despite the hopes, vaccinations and mask-wearing, COVID-19 remained a reality for Petaluma sports. The year started with restrictions on the number of persons allowed in gymnasiums at any one time for indoor sports. No more than 50, including coaches, players, administrators and fans were permitted for events.

Many teams were forced to postpone and even cancel games as the disease decimated rosters. Playoffs and post-season play for the 2021-22 winter sports seasons were canceled.

As the year progressed and a new school year began, restrictions were loosened and eventually eliminated, but teams still struggled to play with full rosters as COVID was joined by the flu and RSV in attacking millions around the world, including young athletes in our area.

No. 3: Campbell to St. Vincent

Heather Campbell, an institution at Casa Grande High School as sports trainer and founder of the school’s highly popular sports medicine program, retired after 26 years at the school. Less than a week later, she accepted a job as St. Vincent High School’s athletic director.

By the year’s end, she had played a major role in the revitalization of the St. Vincent sports program, including the addition of several new sports and coaches to the school.

Both Casa Grande and Petaluma also hired new athletic directors, with football coaches John Antonio and Chris Weaver sharing duties at Casa Grande and Kevin Jackson, a former director of student activities, taking on the AD responsibilities at Petaluma.

No. 4: Kurt Jastrow retires

After 22 years as Petaluma High softball coach, Kurt Jastrow retired. It is hard to measure Jastrow’s impact on not only Petaluma softball, but softball throughout the Redwood Empire. Jastrow never bothered to keep track of how many games his teams won or lost during his career, but, judging from his league and annual participation in the North Coast Section playoffs, the wins were substantial.

For the veteran coach, it was more important who he played than how many games his team won. He had a burning desire to play the best and opened the way for other North Bay teams by playing, and often beating, teams from the East Bay and other softball hot spots.

Another source of pride for the veteran coach was the number of players from his Trojan teams that went on to play college ball at schools from all divisions across the United States.

No. 5: Football excitement

A super-exciting football season came within one point of going from exceptional to great. After winning 12 straight games and dominating the North Bay League Redwood, St. Vincent lost a wild North Coast Section Division 7 championship game to Clear Lake 56-55 in the final minute. With the loss went a repeat NCS championship and an unprecedented return to the CIF Nor-Cal championships.

Among the many highlights of the St. Vincent season was the Redwood Empire all-time rushing record set by Kai Hall. The senior running back and four-year starter for the Mustangs broke the previous record set by Casa Grande’s Joe Trombetta in 2005.

After winning seven of their first eight games, Petaluma faltered a bit down the stretch, losing the last three, including a playoff game to Cardinal Newman, to finish 7-4 for the season. The highlight for the Trojans was a 28-26 win over Vintage, the first football victory ever for Petaluma over the perennial champion Crushers.