The Casa Grande varsity girls tennis team beat Petaluma 4-3 on Monday in what turned out to be a nail-biter of a rivalry faceoff.

The Trojans were victorious in three out of four singles matches, but the Gauchos swept the Trojans in doubles.

In singles, Petaluma’s Dee Dee Alpert swept Casa Grande’s Halle Boulter with scores of 6-3 in both sets. Annie Bober then defeated Taya Boulter with set scores of 6-1 and 6-0, and Tenlee Leone beat Violet Miccio with scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

In a split set, Casa Grande’s Olivia Kiss ultimately beat Petaluma’s Maya Hoffman 10-6 in the tiebreaker after falling 4-6 in the first set and coming back 7-5 in the second.

In doubles, Casa Grande’s Taylor Eaton and Ally Mann beat Petaluam’s Lila Kellison and Sofia Beatty in another split set of 4-6, 6-1 and 10-4. Lauren Clark and Lizzie Maldonado had a two-set sweep over Kallen Doherty and Maddie Malone, both sets with 6-1 scores.

Casa Grande’s Samia Hakim and Harper Dillon also defeated Petaluma’s Ava Desperrier and Malia Pratt with scores of 6-1 and 6-4.

The win brought Casa Grande’s record to 2-1 in league play and 2-2 overall, while Petaluma is now 1-4 both in league play and overall.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.