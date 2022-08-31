Terra Linda netters overpower Casa Grande

Casa Grande dropped a lopsided 3-0 volleyball match to the streaking Terra Linda Trojans at home on Tuesday in front of a disappointed crowd in Coach Ed Iacopi Gym.

The Gauchos fell to 0-4 for the young season while the senior-loaded Trojans improved to 11-1. Terra Linda, boasting a roster with seven seniors, came into the contest with a 10-game win streak, including early season victories over Cardinal Newman and Montgomery.

The Gauchos didn’t make things easy in the first two sets for the Marin County Athletic League entry, battling in each of the two sets with many long rallies on both sides of the net. The final score of the practice match was 25-13, 25-19 and 25-3 with the tiring Gauchos substituting liberally down the stretch.

The Trojans were paced again by a couple of 6-foot outside hitters in senior captain Cecilia Osborn and junior Olivia Brewster.

As has been the case for most of the non-league season, coach Jen Sutton’s Casa club was outsized, but not out hustled.

Floor and vocal leader Sarah Thornton was again the scoring leader for Casa with several blistering kills and blocks from her middle blocking position.

Sutton took time to single out Casa Grande senior setter Malaya Cantor for her all-around play in practice and the previous match against Maria Carrillo. “Malaya has improved almost daily,” noted the coach when discussing the hustling play of her designated setter.

Cantor did not disappoint against Terra Linda, accounting for 13 assists and many good passes on shots that were returned by the Trojans. On several occasions, she peeled the ball off of the net on the defensive side of the floor to help keep the ball in play with her all around hustle.

Maria Doss and lefty Marissa Brody also had strong moments of play against the taller squad from Terra Linda in the first two sets. Several of the hits by Brody were deep into the back court, and difficult to return.

The Trojan junior varsity won in straight sets 25-20 and 27-25.

The Gauchos captured the freshman game in three sets.

PETALUMA LOSES

Petaluma dropped a 3-0 decision to Rancho Cotate on Thursday for its third straight loss, but the rebuilding program in volleyball for the young Trojans took some twisting turns before it was all over.

Playing at times with three freshmen and one sophomore on the floor, Trojans took consecutive lopsided beatings in the first two sets before rallying down the stretch to give their fans hope for the future.

Rancho won the first two sets with ease 25-12 and 25-20. Senior outside hitter Taylor Melland led the way for the taller Cougars with some hard-hit kills to the back of the Petaluma defense. Melland averages 4.1 kills per set for Rancho. Middle hitter McKenna Ripple also turned in some effective blocks at the center of the net.

Things turned around in the final set with Petaluma surging to leads of 20-18 and 23-20 before faltering to Cougar placements.

Defenders Lilly Comma and Emma Schwappach kept the ball alive as the set moved along, but too many mistakes at the net cost what might have been the first set win of the season for Petaluma. Net balls and hits beyond the deep out of bounds line hurt the Trojans.

Sophomore Sloan Shoop had a mixture of nicely hit balls from her outside hitting position on the left side of the net. Shoop, up from the junior varsity, managed several leaping winners, but also whacked balls out of bounds a couple of times when Petaluma got close.

“I saw some activity in the third set that I liked,” noted Petaluma Coach Amy Schwappach. “We have been missing some veterans recently, but the young girls stepped up.”

Comma, a 6-foot setter who plays at the middle of the net, put some balls at hittable heights both to the front and back of her as the game progressed.

Freshman Misha Pentleton had a productive night from the left corner of the net. Her solid kills gave the Trojans two leads of two points, but they could not hold on.

The final point concluded a rally with the ball being blocked out of bounds by two Trojans as the Cougars clinched it 26-24. Roxy Pectol had several well-placed serves for Petaluma.

Senior Lola Ewing also had her moments.

Rancho came back after dropping the first set to win the junior varsity game 2-1.