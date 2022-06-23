The 46th running of the Westside Relays

Two COVID-marred years of pent-up excitement were unleased with a flurry of outstanding efforts in the 2022 Gene Perry Westside Relays for fifth and sixth-grade athletes held on the Petaluma High School track.

This was the 46th year for the event which brings together teams from the elementary schools in the Petaluma City Schools district along with teams from Liberty, Wilson, Harvest Christian, St. Vincent Cinnabar and Two Rock schools.

Meet director Doug Johnson pointed out that the event is a community effort and noted especially the help of his co-coach at Petaluma High School Jeff Franklin, Eric Hoppes, his Jeff Johnson, members of the Petaluma High track team, Brian Tucker and elementary school teachers who allowed the participants to step out of class to participate.

When the running, throwing and jumping were complete, Grant was the No. 1 large school, followed by McNear and Mary Collins. Liberty was tops among the small schools, followed by St. Vincent and Wilson.

By grades, Liberty was best among the fifth grade girls for the small schools, followed by Wilson and Springhill, while St. Vincent was tops among the boys followed by Two Rock and Cinnabar

For the small school sixth graders, Liberty was best for the girls, followed by St. Vincent and Cinnabar, while St. Vincent led the boys, followed by Liberty and Wilson.

For the large school fifth graders, Grant led the girls followed by McNear and Penngrove, while McNear paced the boys, followed by Grant and McKinley.

Among the sixth graders, McKinley was best for the girls, followed by Mary Collins and McNear; while Grant led the boys followed by McNear and Valley Vista.

Among the many standouts in the meet were Billie Burk of Liberty (small school fifth grade), Michele Lopez of St. Vincent (small school sixth grade), Sophia Arian of McNear (large school fifth grade), and Lucy Howell (large school sixth grade) among the girls.

Among many outstaneding boys were Kai Samo from St. Vincent (small school fifth grade), Nick Moeckel from Liberty and Jayden Perry from Harvest Christian (small school sixth grade), Sebastian Dagrin from McNear (large school fifth grade) along with Christian Analco-Ventura from McKinley and Marcel Naizoa from Valley Vista (sixth grade boys.

THE RESULTS

SMALL SCHOOL FIFTH GRADE GIRLS

Sprint Medley Relay: Liberty 2:23.33; Wilson 2:32.15; Cinnabar 2:32.73; St. Vincent 2:36.34; Springhill 2:39.29

70 meters: Sonia G., Springhill 10.59; Billie Burk, Liberty, 10.71; Elsie See, Harvest, 10.87; Sophie Dunne, St. Vincent, 11.02; Vivianna Delgado, Wilson, 11.15

300 meters: Leila Marin, Wilson, 56.64; Brynn DeBerdini, St. Vincent, 57.12; Mackenzie Black, Liberty, 59.39; Katelyn Ciati, Liberty, 59.47; Lili Boyd, Two Rock, 1:00.67

4x100 Relay: Harvest, 1:06.60; Cinnabar 1:07.45; Liberty 1:07.48; Wilson 1:08.42; St. Vincent 1:11.46

600 meters: Lexi Ganternbein, Liberty, 2:10.08; Katrelyn Caiati, Liberty, 2:20.37; Claire Whuk, St. Vincent, 2:21.41; Margaret R., Springhill, 2:23.53; Alyssa Jones, Harvest, 2:24.29

100 Meters: Elise See, Harvest, 15.54; Lexie Gantenbein, Liberty, 15.72; Vivianna Delgado, Wilson, 15.72; Madison Metzler, Wilson, 15.88; Caitlyn Williams, Wilson, 15.95

4x200 Relay: Liberty 2:24.30; Wilson 2:30.21; Springhill, 2:45.20; St. Vincent 2:54.57

Shot Put: Olivia Bensen Harvest, 26-2; Emily Bottini, Liberty, 17-5; Maddie Reuser, Liberty, 17-5; Avery Decker, St. Vincent, 16-2; Alondra Garcia, Cinnabar, 15-10

Discus: Lexi Areias, Liberty, 33-7; Scarlet Joaquim, Liberty, 33-3; Sonia G. Springhill, 32-0; Emily Bottini, Liberty, 30-4; Olivia Bensen, Springhill, 28-5

Long jump: Billie Burk, Liberty, 12-8; Elise Seo, Harvest, 12-2; McKenna Butts, Wilson, 11-2; Cyrah Baddeley, Cinnabar, 10-3; Hope Huskey, Harvest, 10-3

High jump: Mia Vega, Liberty, 4-2; Leila Mann, Wilson, 4-0; Zaniyan Garcia, Wilson, 3-10; Emily Bottini, Liberty, 3-8; Madision Metzier, Wilson, 3-6

--

SMALL SCHOOL FIFTH GRADE BOYS

Sprint Medley Relay: St. Vincent 2:20.92; Liberty 2:23.07; Two Rock 2:24.66; Cinnabar 2:24.97; Wilson 2:29.76

70 Meters: Kai Samo, St. Vincent, 10.64; Roman Luciana, St. Vincent, 10.94; Javier Espinoza, Cinnabar 11.72; Ryan K., Springhill, 11.37; Niko Podesta, Cinnabar, 11.39

300 Meters: Nathan Christar, Harvest, 53.57; Byron Villalobos, Two Rock, 53.91; Gabriel Rennia, Harvest, 58.65; Ian Lopez, Two Rock, 1:00.56; Alan F. Spring Hill, 1:13.92

4x100 relay: Cinnabar 1:04.52; St. Vincent, 1:05.45; Liberty 1:06.61; Wilson 1:06.73; Two Rock 1:09.81.

600 meters: Kai Samo, St. Vincent, 2:01.90; Nick Kelly, Liberty, 2:05.03; Wyatt Jensen, Liberty, 2:26.23; Alan F., Springhill, 2:27.02; Joel Villasenor, Cinnabar, 3:00.91