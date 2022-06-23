Subscribe

The 46th running of the Westside Relays

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 23, 2022
Two COVID-marred years of pent-up excitement were unleased with a flurry of outstanding efforts in the 2022 Gene Perry Westside Relays for fifth and sixth-grade athletes held on the Petaluma High School track.

This was the 46th year for the event which brings together teams from the elementary schools in the Petaluma City Schools district along with teams from Liberty, Wilson, Harvest Christian, St. Vincent Cinnabar and Two Rock schools.

Meet director Doug Johnson pointed out that the event is a community effort and noted especially the help of his co-coach at Petaluma High School Jeff Franklin, Eric Hoppes, his Jeff Johnson, members of the Petaluma High track team, Brian Tucker and elementary school teachers who allowed the participants to step out of class to participate.

When the running, throwing and jumping were complete, Grant was the No. 1 large school, followed by McNear and Mary Collins. Liberty was tops among the small schools, followed by St. Vincent and Wilson.

By grades, Liberty was best among the fifth grade girls for the small schools, followed by Wilson and Springhill, while St. Vincent was tops among the boys followed by Two Rock and Cinnabar

For the small school sixth graders, Liberty was best for the girls, followed by St. Vincent and Cinnabar, while St. Vincent led the boys, followed by Liberty and Wilson.

For the large school fifth graders, Grant led the girls followed by McNear and Penngrove, while McNear paced the boys, followed by Grant and McKinley.

Among the sixth graders, McKinley was best for the girls, followed by Mary Collins and McNear; while Grant led the boys followed by McNear and Valley Vista.

Among the many standouts in the meet were Billie Burk of Liberty (small school fifth grade), Michele Lopez of St. Vincent (small school sixth grade), Sophia Arian of McNear (large school fifth grade), and Lucy Howell (large school sixth grade) among the girls.

Among many outstaneding boys were Kai Samo from St. Vincent (small school fifth grade), Nick Moeckel from Liberty and Jayden Perry from Harvest Christian (small school sixth grade), Sebastian Dagrin from McNear (large school fifth grade) along with Christian Analco-Ventura from McKinley and Marcel Naizoa from Valley Vista (sixth grade boys.

THE RESULTS

SMALL SCHOOL FIFTH GRADE GIRLS

Sprint Medley Relay: Liberty 2:23.33; Wilson 2:32.15; Cinnabar 2:32.73; St. Vincent 2:36.34; Springhill 2:39.29

70 meters: Sonia G., Springhill 10.59; Billie Burk, Liberty, 10.71; Elsie See, Harvest, 10.87; Sophie Dunne, St. Vincent, 11.02; Vivianna Delgado, Wilson, 11.15

300 meters: Leila Marin, Wilson, 56.64; Brynn DeBerdini, St. Vincent, 57.12; Mackenzie Black, Liberty, 59.39; Katelyn Ciati, Liberty, 59.47; Lili Boyd, Two Rock, 1:00.67

4x100 Relay: Harvest, 1:06.60; Cinnabar 1:07.45; Liberty 1:07.48; Wilson 1:08.42; St. Vincent 1:11.46

600 meters: Lexi Ganternbein, Liberty, 2:10.08; Katrelyn Caiati, Liberty, 2:20.37; Claire Whuk, St. Vincent, 2:21.41; Margaret R., Springhill, 2:23.53; Alyssa Jones, Harvest, 2:24.29

100 Meters: Elise See, Harvest, 15.54; Lexie Gantenbein, Liberty, 15.72; Vivianna Delgado, Wilson, 15.72; Madison Metzler, Wilson, 15.88; Caitlyn Williams, Wilson, 15.95

4x200 Relay: Liberty 2:24.30; Wilson 2:30.21; Springhill, 2:45.20; St. Vincent 2:54.57

Shot Put: Olivia Bensen Harvest, 26-2; Emily Bottini, Liberty, 17-5; Maddie Reuser, Liberty, 17-5; Avery Decker, St. Vincent, 16-2; Alondra Garcia, Cinnabar, 15-10

Discus: Lexi Areias, Liberty, 33-7; Scarlet Joaquim, Liberty, 33-3; Sonia G. Springhill, 32-0; Emily Bottini, Liberty, 30-4; Olivia Bensen, Springhill, 28-5

Long jump: Billie Burk, Liberty, 12-8; Elise Seo, Harvest, 12-2; McKenna Butts, Wilson, 11-2; Cyrah Baddeley, Cinnabar, 10-3; Hope Huskey, Harvest, 10-3

High jump: Mia Vega, Liberty, 4-2; Leila Mann, Wilson, 4-0; Zaniyan Garcia, Wilson, 3-10; Emily Bottini, Liberty, 3-8; Madision Metzier, Wilson, 3-6

--

SMALL SCHOOL FIFTH GRADE BOYS

Sprint Medley Relay: St. Vincent 2:20.92; Liberty 2:23.07; Two Rock 2:24.66; Cinnabar 2:24.97; Wilson 2:29.76

70 Meters: Kai Samo, St. Vincent, 10.64; Roman Luciana, St. Vincent, 10.94; Javier Espinoza, Cinnabar 11.72; Ryan K., Springhill, 11.37; Niko Podesta, Cinnabar, 11.39

300 Meters: Nathan Christar, Harvest, 53.57; Byron Villalobos, Two Rock, 53.91; Gabriel Rennia, Harvest, 58.65; Ian Lopez, Two Rock, 1:00.56; Alan F. Spring Hill, 1:13.92

4x100 relay: Cinnabar 1:04.52; St. Vincent, 1:05.45; Liberty 1:06.61; Wilson 1:06.73; Two Rock 1:09.81.

600 meters: Kai Samo, St. Vincent, 2:01.90; Nick Kelly, Liberty, 2:05.03; Wyatt Jensen, Liberty, 2:26.23; Alan F., Springhill, 2:27.02; Joel Villasenor, Cinnabar, 3:00.91

100 meters: Manny Chavez, Cinnabar, 14.67; Cruz Jacques, Wilson, 15.40; Elijah Calderon, Cinnabar, 15.52; Nathan Inskeep, Harvest, 15.86; Jairo Alfaro, Two Rock, 15.90

4x200 Relay: Liberty 2:26.93; St. Vincent 2:29.45; Harvest 2:29.58; Wilson 2:30.55

Shot put: Mason Houston, Wilson, 24-5; Manny Chavez, Cinnabar, 23-10; Miguel Perez, Two Rock, 23-9; Gavin Powell, Wilson, 21-11; Orson H., Springhill, 21-4

Discus: Gavin Powell, Wilson, 52-10; Finn C., Springhill, 50-7; Miguel Perez, Two Rock, 49-4; Bayron Villalobos, Two Rock, 48-6; Wyatt Ferris, Wilson, 42-5

Long jump: Ian Lopez, Two Rock, 12-11; Braden Turner, Liberty, 12-7; Elijah Calderon, Cinnabar, 11-11; Manny Chavez-Lach, Cinnabar, 11-7; Niko Podesta; Cinnabar, 11-7

High jump: Bayron Villalobos, Two Rock, 4-2; Aizen Perez-Feliciano, Two Rock, 3-10; Alex Boutiller, St. Vincent, 3-8; Colton Mantle, Harvest, 3-6; Nick Kelley, Liberty, 3-6

--

SMALL SCHOOLS SIXTH GRADE GIRLS

Sprint medley relay: St. Vincent 2:14.10; Liberty 2:18.05; Wilson 2:31.92; Cinnabar 2:32.54

70 meters: Michele Lopez, St. Vincent; Victoria Kohn, St. Vincent, 10:53; Camyra Donahey, Liberty, 10:72; Andrea Romo, Two Rock, 10.79; Marie Charlotte, St. Vincent, 11.16

300 meters: Adeline Brockett, St. Vincent, 48.86; Michele Lopez, St. Vincent, 51.29; Caroline Malvest, St. Vincent, 51.39; Grace Vogel, Liberty, 53.10; Raven Wikening, Liberty, 58.50

4x100 relay: Liberty 1:07.67; St. Vincent 1:00.11; Cinnabar 1:07.82; Harvest 1:08.58; Wilson 1:10.54

600 meters: Adeline Brockett, St. Vincent, 2:02.05; Grace Vogel, Liberty, 2:11.84; Jillian Leone, Liberty, 2:18.27; Shelby Salenieh, St. Vincent, 2:26.73; Lilly Darcy, Liberty, 2:41.73

100 meters: Caroline Malvest, St. Vincent, 14>23; Camryn Donahey, Liberty, 15:00; Andrea Romo, Two Rock, 15.51; Scarlett King, St. Vincent, 15.58; Kylie King, Liberty, 15.75

4x200 relay: Liberty, 2:18.75; St. Vincent 2:20.42; Harvest 2:29.13; Wilson 2:39.06

Shot put: Kimberly Groven, Liberty, 19-4; Andrea Hernandez, Cinnabar 18-11; Zoe Hankins, Harvest, 18-8; Danika Petersen, Harvest, 18-3; Alondra Gonzalves, Wilson, 17-4

Discus: Anna Higgins, Cinnabar, 52-6; Sequoia Dator, Liberty, 49-4; Alondra Gonzalves, Wilson, 43-10; Kimberly Groven, Liberty 38-0; Reese Wilson, St. Vincent, 28-6

Long jump: Jillian Leone, Liberty, 11-10; Marie Buechley, Harvest, 11-2; Lily K., Springhill, 10-8; Shelby Salehich, St. Vincent, 10-3; Audrey Evans, St. Vincent, 10-3.

High Jump: Sequoia Dator, Liberty, 4-4; Kylie Walker, Wilson, 4-0; Kylie Lewis, Liberty, 4-0; Victoria Kohn, St. Vincent, 3-10; Camryn Donahey, Liberty 3-10

--

SMALL SCHOOL SIXTH GRADE BOYS

Sprint medley relay: Liberty 2:08.54; Cinnabar 2:20.24; Springhill 2:21.27 Wilson 2:23.05; St. Vincent 2:24.49

70 meters: Gustavo Atilano, Two Rock, 10.30; Adeeb Mugghani, St. Vincent, 10.43; Connor Bullock, St. Vincent, 10.81; Hudson Cook, Wilson, 10.82; Max Baxman, Liberty, 10.87

300 meters: Luke Rademache, St. Vincent, 49.86; Gabriel Deeik, St. Vincent, 51.28; Ryker Brunslik, Liberty, 53.22; Melec Peraza, Cinnabar, 53.42; Benji Padilla, Liberty, 54.08

4x100: St. Vincent 1:01.80; Cinnabar 1:03.60; Two Rock 1:05.95; Wilson 1:06.75; Liberty 1:06.90

600 meters: Gustavo Atilano Two Rock, 1:54.45; Kyle Cespedes, St. Vincent 2:00.57; Tate Shoop, Liberty, 2:03.63; Gabriel Deelik St. Vincent, 2:03.68; Giovanni Sandoval, Liberty, 15.44

4x200 relay: St. Vincent 2:10.29; Harvest Christian 2:18.66; Liberty 2:26.61; Wilson 2:39.41

Shot put: Nick Moeckel, Liberty, 34-5; Kenny Martinm Liberty, 27-2; Leo Grant, Liberty, 24-3; Jacob M., Springhill, 20-11; Sean Stroud, St. Vincent, 20-9

Discus: Nick Moeckel, Liberty, 90-5; Jovany Tinoco, Cinnabar, 57-0; Dante Machedo, Wilson, 56-4; Jacob M., Springhill, 53-10; Sean Stroud, St. Vincent, 53-2.

Long jump: Jayden Perry, Harvest, 14-10; Nick Moeckel, Liberty, 14-9; Borne D., Springhill, 13-9; Connor Bullock, St. Vincent 13-1; Chase Morales, Harvest 12-10

High jump: Hudson Cook, Wilson, 4-4; Jayden Perry, Harvest, 4-2; Connor Bullock, St. Vincent, 4-2; Tate Shoop, Liberty, 4-0; Benji Padilla, Liberty, 4-0

--

LARGE SCHOOL FIFTH GRADE GIRLS

Sprint Medley Relay: Penngrove 2:29.36; Grant 2:30.73; McDowell 2:35.17; McNear 2:35.77; McKinley 2:37.97

70 meters: Zoe Fogg, Penngrove, 10.06; Nora Rider, McNear, 10.65; Noelle Rauis, Mary Collins, 10.06; Sydney Ellie, Grant, 11.17; Leela Sandoval, Penngove, 11.56

300 meters: Alyssa Florke, Penngrove, 56.20; Seren DeVaney, Grant, 59.32; Peyton Earnes, McNear, 59.93; Marlelle McBride, McKinley, 1:00.06; Jesly Jimenez, McDowell, 1:00.50

4x100 relay: Grant 1:06/53; McNear 1:08.73; McDowell 1:11.81; Valley Vista 1:12.30; Mary Collins 1:13.70

600 meters: Mila Enos, Grant, 2:18.59; Evelyn Mayo, McDowell, 2:20.35; Margaux Harding, Mary Collins 2:24.24; Lelani Olivarez, Grant, 2:26.99; Tenley Fisher, Grant, 2:27.02

100 meters: Zoe Fogg, Penngrove, 14.93; Kristie Baddlette, McKinley, 14.97; Kala Woodyard, Mary Collins, 15.18; Clara Griffin, Mary Collins, 15.42; Alyssa Florke, Penngrove, 15.43

4x200 relay: Grant 2:28.48; Valley Vista 2:40.69; Mary Collins 2:42.13; Penngrove 2:42.79; McNear 2:46.40

Shot put: Sophia Arian, McNear, 22-8; Elaina Gutterrez, McNear, 22-6; Maya Donahue, McNear, 22-0; Kanoa Marrufo, McDowell, 19-1; Vanessa Villalobo, Valley Vista, 18-2

Discus: Sophia Arian, McNear, 43-2; Bella Fontana, Grant, 34-8; Vanessa Villalodo, Valley Vista, 33-5; Lauren Stefley, Penngrove, 33-1; Jamie Peter, Valley Vista, 30-6

Long jump: Bella Fontana, Grant, 13-6; Sophia Arian, McNear, 12-5; Mariella Goldfield, Grant, 11-4; Aurella Baland, McNear, 11-3; Nyah Reynolds, Grant, 10-11

High jump: Bella Fontana, Grant, 4-0; Clara Griffin, Mary Collins, 4-0; Evie Bonnano, McNear, 3-8; Margaux Harding, Mary Collins, 3-8; Jamie Peter, Valley Vista, 3-6

LARGE SCHOOL FIFTH GRADE BOYS

Sprint medley relay: Penngrove 2:24.18; Grant 2:24.95; Valley Vista 2:27. 13; McNear 2:29.94; McKinley 2:33.71

70 meters: Orion Kesterson, Valley Vista, 10.65; Carter Raven 10.84, Penngrove; David Peters, McKinley, 10:85; Alex Ramirez, Penngrove, 10.92; Nicholas Coleman, Mary Collins, 11.22

300 meters: Eli Parker, Mary Collins, 54.16; Ethan Kauffman, McKinley, 54.32; Rhys Spear, McKinley, 54.65; Marcus Raitano, Penngrove, 55.01; Daniel Acosta, Penngrove, 56.53

4x100 relay: Grant 1:05.07; McNear 1:05.87; McKinley 1:06.01; Valley Vista 1:06. 64; Penngrove 1:07.77

600 meters: Daniel Acosta, Penngrove, 2:09.71; Levi Chayka, McNear, 2:09.98; Mateo Weber, Grant, 2:10.07; Oliver Thomas, Mary Collins, 2:13.01; David Peters, McKinley, 2:13.08

100 meters: Oliver Thomas, Mary Collins, 15.36; Anthony Torliatt, Grant, 15.50; Sebastian Dagrin, McNear, 15.65; Finn Collins, McNear, 15.71; Gianni Enriquez, Penngrove, 15.76.

4x200 relay: Grant 2:21.65; McNear 2:26.87; Valley Vista 2:30.30; McKinley 2:31.45; Mary Collins 2:32.24

Shot put: Sebastian Dagrin, McNear, 21-6; Michael Gonzalez, Mary Collins, 21-3; Julian Meinger, Mary Collins, 20-11; Ryan Pozzi, Grant, 20-11; Anthony Lopez, McNear, 19-6

Discus: Julian Meinger, Mary Collins, 50-3; Sebastian Dagrin, McNear, 44-7; Anthony Lopez, McNear, 42-6; Finn Collins, McNear, 42-2; Nathan Shah, McNear, 40-5

Long jump: Parker Sundell, McKinley, 12-4; Levi Chayka, McNear, 11-8; Connor Powel, McKinley, 11-7; Jax Luiz, Grant, 11-3; Amaeya Vimani, Mary Collins, 11-4

High jump: Harrison Ray, McKinley, 3-10; Nathan Marlow, Mary Collins, 3-8; Strider Corson, Grant, 3-8; Daniel Madick, Grant 3-6; Ryan Pozzi, Grant, 3-6.

LARGE SCHOOLS SIXTH-GRADE GIRLS

Sprint medley relay: Grant 2:21.84; McKinley 2:28.59, Penngrove 2:28.76, Valley Vista 2:29.09, McNear 2:32.18

70 meters: Lucy Howell, Mary Collins, 10.77; Karla Soriano, McKinley 11.21, Cora Manley, McNear 11.13, Penelope Lin, Grant, 11.39

300 meters: Wendy Deng, McKinley, 55.90; Emma Benedetti, Penngrove, 56.26; Josie Anderson, McNear, 57.01; Tiger Ciampi, Mary Collins, 58.27; Ava Larsen, Mary Collins, 58.56

4x100 relay: Grant 1:03.48; Mary Collins, 1:04.94; Valley Vista 1:05.44; McKinley 1:07.27; Penngrove 1:09.19

600 meters: Scarlett Fannia, McNear, 2:08.44; Tiger Ciampi, Mary Collins, 2:16.90; Mae Stearns, McNear, 2:19.88; Ava Larsen, Mary Collins, 2:22.15; Bianca Valceschi, Grant, 2:29.79

100 meters: Paule Wolfe, McKinley, 15.18; Zoe Rice, Mary Collins, 15.18; Miriam Bimbaum, McKinley, 15.30; Arista Landskron, Mary Collins, 15.73; Vanessa Donan, McKinley, 15.76

4x200 relay: Grant 2:18.91; McKinley 2:25.05; Valley Vista 2:26.44; Penngrove 2:30.12; McNear 2:34.52

Shot put: Ava Dobbs, Mary Collins, 24-11; Emma Benedetti, Penngrove, 21-6; Melissa Sarger, Valley Vista, 21-0; Lellani Marrowitz, Valley Vista, 20-5; Johanna Hagler, Penngrove, 20-4

Discus: Josie Anderson, McNear, 31-11; Kahlan Gaddy, Penngrove, 31-5; Johanna Hagler, Penngrove, 29-5; Biana Valceschi, Grant, 28-11l Imogen Garvin, Penngrove, 28-6

Long jump: Noelia Flores, McNear, 13-3; Gianna Johnson, Grant, 12-10; Olivia Garzoli, Grant, 12-3; Miriam Binbaum, McKinley, 12-0; Zoe Rice, McKinley, 12-0

High jump: Lucy Howell, Mary Collins, 4-2; Adele Loughran, NcNear, 4-2; Scarlett Fannin, McNear 4-0; Kate McKell, McNear, 4-0; Emily Loverman, Grant, 4-0

LARGE SCHOOL SIXTH GRADE BOYS

Sprint medley relay: Grant 2:18.58; Valley Vista 2:19.06; Penngrove 1:20.95; McNear 2:22.78; McKinley 2:25.34

70 meters: Sammy Carillo, Valley Vista, 10.50; Noah Wolf, McKinley, 10.51; Brodie Banducci, Grant, 10.65; William Engh, Penngrove, 10.67; Kyle Betts, Mary Collins, 10.90

300 meters: Aston DeLucia, McNear, 46.74; Ben Hernandez, McNear, 50.67; William Engh, Penngrove, 51.64; Andy Westburg, Grant, 52.29; Cole McLanephy, Grant, 54.83

4x100 relay: Mary Collins 1:02.06; Grant 1:01.53; McNear 1:04.06; McKinley 1:04.07; Valley Vista 1:05.57

600 meters: Christian Anaico-Ventura, McKinley, 1:49.44; Eros Arechiga, McNear, 1:58.62; Donnacha Gaidmore, McNear, 2)1.99; Diesel Gangley, Grant, 2:03.74; Cameron Crane, Penngrove, 2:04.51

100 meters: Christian Analco-Ventura, 13.40; Dash VonDerkuhlen, McKinley, 14.17; Ben Hernandez, McNear, 14.75; William Engh, Penngrove, 14.88; Joshua Stratton, McNear, 15.34

4x200 Relay Grant 2:15.61; Valley Vista 2:21.21; Penngrove 2:22.89; McKinley, 2:29.55; McNear 2:31.87

Shot Put: William Jennings, Mary Collins, 30-4; David Lopez, Valley Vista, 27-10; Logan St. Clare, Mary Collins, 27-8; Drake Baptista, Penngrove, 25-8; Thomas Jones, Penngrove, 24-10.

Discus: Kris Valencia, Grant, 65-9; Brody Howard, Mary Collins, 56-9; Eliso Fuentes, McNear, 54-5; Thomas Jones, Penngrove, 53-9; Joshua King Penngrove, 53-0

Long jump: Marcel Nsidoa, Valley Vista, 16-2, Christian Analaico, McKinley, 14-6; Rocco Gamma, Grant, 13-9; Wade Pacheco, Grant, 12-9; Jack Castello, Grant, 12-7

High jump: Donnacha Gaidmore, McNear, 4-2; Marcel Nsizoa, Valley Vista, 4-0; Cash Boeger, McNear, 4-0; Xavier Salenties, Grant, 3-10; Laken Duskin, Mary Collins, 3-10

