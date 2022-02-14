The action continues in NCS basketball and soccer for local teams

Petaluma high schools’ winter sports season will continue this week in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs.

All three boys basketball teams have been invited to the dance, although for Petaluma and Casa Grande, the opportunity involves travel.

Petaluma’s Trojans are seeded No. 9 in Division 2, and play Wednesday night against Vine Valley Athletic League foe Vintage, seeded No.8 in the Crushers’ Napa home.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos, the No. 14 seed in Division 2, will play Wednesday at No.3 seed Redwood in Larkspur..

St. Vincent, the No. 5 seed in Division 5, has a home game Tuesday night against Technology, the No. 9 seed from Rohnert Park.

All three games start at 7 p.n.

Casa Grande’s girls, champions of the Vine Valley Athletic League, have a home game Wednesday night at 7 o’clock against Antioch. The Gauchos are the No. 4 seed, while Antioch is seeded No. 13.

In soccer, Casa Grande’s boys and girls teams, both VVAL champions, both open Division 2 play at home. The girls, seeded No. 5 in Division 2, play Tuesday night at 5 p.m. against No. 12 seed Dougherty Valley. The Gaucho boys, seeded No. 4 in the same division, follow at 7 against No. 13 seed Livermore.

Petaluma’s soccer girls, seeded No. 3 in Division 3, open Tuesday at home against Nol 11 seed Rancho Cotate.