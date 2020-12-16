The kick goes on, at a safe distance, for youth soccer players

Despite the increased chill of the winter evenings under the lights at the Washington Street sports complex, many of the fields still have youth soccer teams enthusiastically practicing as if games would be played on the following weekend.

Saturday and Sunday roll around, however, and no official games are played. No officials, no gathered parents in folded out sports chairs. Also missing are the usual food trucks that frequent the area.

Youth sports organizations in the state have been unable to maintain the strict social distancing regulations and restrict contact when games are played, so soccer goes on with team practice continuing with players focusing on individual skill building instead of competition.

Petaluma players of all ages and sizes still give it their all, racing up and down the fields, but there are immediately noticeable differences. Competition continues, but always within the team. Team members bring and sanitize their own soccer balls.

Coaches like North Bay veteran Vinnie Cortezzo for the girls and Tim Haycock for mid-age boys teams created modified practices in which local players limit the time spent close to each other and competitive drills are limited. Equipment is not shared and individuals are directed to occasionally clean their individual gear. All outside competitions have been eliminated.

Cortezzo, the head girls coach at Casa Grande, is not completely surprised at the continued enthusiasm for soccer in the community. “You know it is an opportunity for players to get out of doors and reunite with their friends. It’s good for their physical and mental health. We are going to play at some time, and have to be ready by spring at the high school level,” he said.

“It’s pretty busy at the soccer fields now because coaches are scrambling to get fields to practice on. I have three teams with different age groups and schedule all evening. Rec soccer didn’t happen this year so we have actually picked up in numbers.”

The only game competition for Petaluma teams came earlier when a couple of the older girls teams from this area found additional resources and traveled to Arizona where pandemic rules are less restrictive. A major youth tournament is held yearly in the Phoenix area with many college scouts in attendance. Late season college connections could possibly be made with an impressive showing in the dessert area.

Watching the current local creative practices can be fascinating. Boys and girls in blocks of or fewer than 10 race through drills with a minimum of contact and limited scrimmaging. Team practices range from one hour to one and a half hours which include team-inclusive water breaks.

With no out of town team competitions in sight, the three soccer fields at Washington are all still in use as early as 4:30 each evening, with blocks scheduled through the Petaluma Recreation Department.

Many parents still encourage players to maintain a high level of energy and, from every indication, the youngsters still enjoy spirited practices within the structure of pandemic protocols. Face masks are often in evidence even when individuals are practicing goal kicking in the early evening with no teammates in sight.

On the first Monday following Thanksgiving at dusk, auto headlights began making that familiar turn onto the frontage road for player drop offs. Parents are not encouraged to hang around for long because of the pandemic protocols.

Player energy is surprisingly robust with players seemingly enjoying a chance to play a team sport out of doors. Physically and mentally players of all ages are still engaged.

North Bay boys coach Tim Haycock has been pleased with the energy of his team that features boys in the sixth-grade range. “We have 12 currently on the roster, and practice two or three times a week,” he noted. “I think the boys enjoy getting out into the open and playing soccer with their teammates. We are averaging about 10 players per practice,”

“Several of our kids have made great strides during the individual skill drills. We have one player, Alex Manhardt, who came to us from the Petaluma Rec program and he gets better with each practice. Hopefully we will begin playing games in the spring.” Maycock is no stranger to competitive soccer in this area. He played at Sonoma State early in 2000 and the Seawolves won the national crown in 2002. He returned to Sonoma State as an assistant coach. He is presently the North Coast director.