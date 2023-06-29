They have already gained national attention by featuring the first openly gay player and the oldest pitcher to win a game in professional baseball, as well as one of the sport’s most legendary sluggers.

They are even the subject of a New York Times bestselling book.

And as the Sonoma Stompers begin their eighth season, they continue to delight their fans with highly competitive baseball in a fun, family-friendly summer setting.

“We average between 300 to 500 fans a night,” said Michael Baribault, the team’s director of media relations and broadcasting. “We have a beer garden and wine lounge for fans to enjoy, our own Stompers beer, games for the kids between innings and live, in-game entertainment for fans.”

Entertainment includes a “race the mascot” run around the bases contest for fans; Boomer Vision, in which fans try to guess songs from old television shows; and the BeanBoozled Challenge, where three kids are given jelly beans, but one has a nasty flavor. Liver and onions-flavored jelly bean, anyone?

Several special events will also be featured, including Pride Night, celebrating relief pitcher Sean Conroy’s debut in 2015 as pro baseball’s first openly gay player; Bark in the Park, where dogs are not only allowed into the park, but compete for prizes; and Wine Country Showdown, a seven-game series against the team’s rivals, the Healdsburg Prune Packers.

The Stompers’ regular season began on May 31 and ends on July 30, followed by playoffs in August. The centerpiece each day, of course, is the game, pitting the Stompers against other teams in the California Collegiate League: the Alameda Anchors, East Bay Admirals, Fresno Athletics, Healdsburg Prune Pickers, Lincoln Potters, Menlo Park Legends, Novato Knicks, Petaluma Leghorns, Solano Mudcats, Walnut Creek Crawdads and West Coast Kings.

Team rosters are filled with college baseball players who have recently completed the season at their colleges and universities.

“They are using the summer to develop their skills and possibly get recruited by another school, or in some cases, get drafted in the Major League Baseball draft,” Baribault said.

This year’s Stompers team includes about 40 players — including seven returning from last year — coming from as far away as Towson, Maryland and Waimanalo, Hawaii. Seven of the players are from Sonoma County: Jackson Alcayaga and Riley Phelan, from Sonoma; Hunter Graham, Daniel Smith and Tony Suarez, from Santa Rosa; Noah Rabin, from Sebastopol; and Sean Flowers, from Healdsburg.

Home games are played at Arnold Field and most of them start at 6:05 p.m. Individual game ticket prices range from $11 to $21.

Stompers Manager Zack Pace says that there was strong competition for spots on the team roster.

“It’s highly competitive,” he said. “We usually just try to get the best players available. The scouting process usually starts after our regular college season ends, and we hear about players through relationships with coaches, word-of-mouth and regular season stats, all of which factor in to who we select, at which point we just reach out and offer them the opportunity to play for us.”

Pace and his coaches — Casey Gilroy, Paul Maytorena and Mike Nunes — are paid for their services. The players are not paid, but the Stompers staff tries to find housing for them and the coaches through its host family program.

Pace played baseball while attending Newark Memorial High School and Ohlone Junior College, both in Newark, and Sonoma State University. He then played 11 years of independent pro baseball and was a member of three San Rafael Pacifics teams that won the championship in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, an independent minor league.

He began coaching at Sonoma State in 2014 and started managing the Stompers in 2018.

“Baseball is one of those sports that once you’ve done it for long enough, you don’t really want to leave it,” Pace said. “So, I figured if I’m not on the field, my skills can be put to good use by coaching. I’m still a part of the game and get to continue to build lifelong relationships, and help players grow. The lifelong friendships and stories you accumulate over the years are unmatched.”

His main objective is to develop players so that they have improved skills when they return to their universities and colleges — but winning games is also important.

“I think player improvement comes with the intent to win games,” Pace said. “Obviously, you gain experience through loss and failure, but without that intent and drive to win, it’s tough for players to improve and want to learn. We all want to win and help them grow and learn through the games.”