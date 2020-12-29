Subscribe

The year that was: A sports year like no other

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 29, 2020, 10:36AM
The year 2020 is a year most of us would like to forget, but among the gloom and doom, there were bright spots. One thing is certain it is a year none will soon, if ever, forget.

Just how extraordinary was the year we are leaving that the choice of a Petaluma athlete as the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft is not top sports story in his hometown. Hands down, the most important story is what didn’t happen. More than a half year of high school, youth and adult sports was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic shut down all high school sports in March. By the end of the year, sports were still victims of the raging disease. There were some training activities and outlaw sporting events, but by and large, there were no Petaluma sports for any age group. The big news of 2020 was what didn’t happen.

The emotional roller-coaster ride for young athletes started on March 19 when the California Interscholastic Federation shut down all high school athletic events, ending the spring sports season.

In July, the St. Vincent football team began physical training, following protocols approved by the county. The same basic protocols were used by Casa Grande and Petaluma football teams to begin their own training sessions later in the summer.

Other high school teams, and youth groups, including the Petaluma Youth Soccer League, also held training and skill practices, all under strict rules to help halt the spread of the continuing pandemic. There were no games.

Spencer Torkelson with proud mother, Lori, after the Casa Grande graduate was chosen No. 1 in the Major League baseball draft.
The coronavirus and the shutdown of all sports activity overshadowed Casa Grande graduate Spencer Torkelson’s selection as Major League baseball’s No. 1 draft pick. The former Gaucho went to the Detroit Tigers who agreed to pay him more than $8 million to play for them.

Undrafted after a stellar 4-year career at Casa Grande, Torkelson ended up at Arizona State University where he broke Barry Bonds’ freshman home run record and was on the verge of shattering Bob Horner’s career school home run record when his junior season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Torkelson spent his first season as a professional on the Tigers’ reserve roster for the shortened Major League season while he learned to play third base after playing outfield in high school and first base at ASU.

While Torkelson adjusted to his life as a professional, back in his home town young athletes adjusted to life without sport.

In July, the CIF made it official that there would be no more high school sports in 2020. Instead, , all sports for the 2020-2021 school year would be broken into two seasons, fall (cross country, football and volleyball) and spring (badminton, baseball, basketball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track and wrestling). Fall sports would begin Jan. 6 and spring sports in April.

Things got worse. There was a surge in Covid cases in December, and a much-anticipated directive from the California Department of Public Health ruled no sports competition until at least Jan. 25, and then what activities that would be allowed would be determined by the state’s color-coded tier system.

As the year ended, the state was on a regional stay-at-home lockdown, with no sports, except for the continuing conditioning programs.

No games doesn’t mean there was no sports news in 2020. There were some outstanding games, achievements and team and individual accomplishments before everything screeched to a halt and coaches, athletes and families went into mandated hibernation.

Throughout the year, there were a multitude of coaching changes with some notable veteran coaches retiring or switching jobs and enthusiastic younger coaches getting their first chance at varsity leadership.

The year had hardly started when it was announced that St. Vincent’s Kai Hall had been rewarded for one of the greatest freshman football seasons ever in Petaluma by being named North Coast Section Freshman of the year by Prep 2 Prep.

Hall’s teammate, senior two-way lineman Gio Antonin,i earned All-State honors from Cal-Hi Sports.

The Casa Grande and Petaluma girls soccer teams were the class of the Vine Valley Athletic League. Casa won the league championship without a league loss. Petaluma had only one VVAL defeat, a 1-0 fall to Casa Grande in a game that was decided on a penalty kick by Savanna Sunshine. Earlier in the season, the two teams played to a 0-0 tie.

In one of the most exciting boys basketball games of the season, Petaluma High’s Ryan Sullivan hit a busser-beating 3-pointer to give the Trojans a 60-57 win over rival Casa Grande. Both teams were playing under the direction of new coaches – Anton Lyons for Petaluma and Chris Gutendorf for Casa Grande.

The Casa Grande girls basketball team dominated the Vine Valley Athletic League, losing just one league game – to rival Petaluma - and going on to defeat Antioch, 52-48, in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs before being eliminated. Casa’s Trinity Merwin and Petaluma’s Sheriene Arikat shared league Most Valuable Player honors.

The Casa Grande wrestling team pinned down the Vine Valley Athletic League championship, not only going undefeated in dual competition, but also winning the league tournament. Gaucho heavyweight Jack Farris made school history by becoming his school’s first North Coast Section wrestling champion. Farris, Arora Vierra and Lillian McCoy all reached the state tournament as did Petaluma’s Nick Trave.

There were a number of coaching changes, although the new leaders hardly had a chance to get started because of the pandemic. Pete Sikora, a long-time assistant coach, was selected to succeed Chad Fillinger as Casa Grande baseball coach. He coached three games, winning two, before the Gaucho season ended.

Tom Bonfigli, one of the Redwood Empire’s most successful and respected boys basketball coaches, left Cardinal Newman and landed at St. Vincent, replacing Scott Himes who, by the end of the year, was head coach of the girls team at Casa Grande. The Casa job came open when Dan Sack left the position he had held for 16 seasons to retire from coaching. Later in the year, Danya Dolcini, was named girls basketball coach at the school where she was a standout athlete.

Petaluma High chose Amy Schwappach, a former assistant coach at Rancho Cotate, to replace Ryan Hughes as volleyball coach.

Tony Keefer, a former head football coach at Montgomery High School, was hired to be girls basketball coach at St. Vincent, but later promoted to become athletic director, opening the way for Dolcini. Gary vonRaesfeld was named associate AD. By the end of the year, Keefer had resigned and school principal Pat Daly had assumed the athletic director’s administrative duties.

Later in the year, St. Vincent filled two more coaching vacancies, naming Spencer Finkbohner, a long-time assistant coach in many sports, head baseball coach and Michael Briceno to lead both the boys and girls soccer programs. A former head coach at Casa Grande, the new coach is the founder of the popular Briceno Soccer Club for youths.

Two of the North Bay’s largest and most popular sporting events, the Toyota/Save Mart NASCAR race and the Sonoma National NHRA drag races were postponed and the Sonoma Raceway almost completely shut down. Before the end of the year, Steve Page, who had helped develop the Raceway into one of the Bay Area’s premier sports venue, retired after 29 years as general manager.

Dirt track racing at the Petaluma Speedway continued, but no fans were allowed in the grandstands at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

2020 was a year we will all remember, but like to forget.

