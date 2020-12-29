The year that was: A sports year like no other

The year 2020 is a year most of us would like to forget, but among the gloom and doom, there were bright spots. One thing is certain it is a year none will soon, if ever, forget.

Just how extraordinary was the year we are leaving that the choice of a Petaluma athlete as the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft is not top sports story in his hometown. Hands down, the most important story is what didn’t happen. More than a half year of high school, youth and adult sports was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic shut down all high school sports in March. By the end of the year, sports were still victims of the raging disease. There were some training activities and outlaw sporting events, but by and large, there were no Petaluma sports for any age group. The big news of 2020 was what didn’t happen.

The emotional roller-coaster ride for young athletes started on March 19 when the California Interscholastic Federation shut down all high school athletic events, ending the spring sports season.

In July, the St. Vincent football team began physical training, following protocols approved by the county. The same basic protocols were used by Casa Grande and Petaluma football teams to begin their own training sessions later in the summer.

Other high school teams, and youth groups, including the Petaluma Youth Soccer League, also held training and skill practices, all under strict rules to help halt the spread of the continuing pandemic. There were no games.

Spencer Torkelson with proud mother, Lori, after the Casa Grande graduate was chosen No. 1 in the Major League baseball draft.

The coronavirus and the shutdown of all sports activity overshadowed Casa Grande graduate Spencer Torkelson’s selection as Major League baseball’s No. 1 draft pick. The former Gaucho went to the Detroit Tigers who agreed to pay him more than $8 million to play for them.

Undrafted after a stellar 4-year career at Casa Grande, Torkelson ended up at Arizona State University where he broke Barry Bonds’ freshman home run record and was on the verge of shattering Bob Horner’s career school home run record when his junior season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Torkelson spent his first season as a professional on the Tigers’ reserve roster for the shortened Major League season while he learned to play third base after playing outfield in high school and first base at ASU.

While Torkelson adjusted to his life as a professional, back in his home town young athletes adjusted to life without sport.

In July, the CIF made it official that there would be no more high school sports in 2020. Instead, , all sports for the 2020-2021 school year would be broken into two seasons, fall (cross country, football and volleyball) and spring (badminton, baseball, basketball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track and wrestling). Fall sports would begin Jan. 6 and spring sports in April.

Things got worse. There was a surge in Covid cases in December, and a much-anticipated directive from the California Department of Public Health ruled no sports competition until at least Jan. 25, and then what activities that would be allowed would be determined by the state’s color-coded tier system.

As the year ended, the state was on a regional stay-at-home lockdown, with no sports, except for the continuing conditioning programs.

No games doesn’t mean there was no sports news in 2020. There were some outstanding games, achievements and team and individual accomplishments before everything screeched to a halt and coaches, athletes and families went into mandated hibernation.

Throughout the year, there were a multitude of coaching changes with some notable veteran coaches retiring or switching jobs and enthusiastic younger coaches getting their first chance at varsity leadership.

The year had hardly started when it was announced that St. Vincent’s Kai Hall had been rewarded for one of the greatest freshman football seasons ever in Petaluma by being named North Coast Section Freshman of the year by Prep 2 Prep.

Hall’s teammate, senior two-way lineman Gio Antonin,i earned All-State honors from Cal-Hi Sports.

The Casa Grande and Petaluma girls soccer teams were the class of the Vine Valley Athletic League. Casa won the league championship without a league loss. Petaluma had only one VVAL defeat, a 1-0 fall to Casa Grande in a game that was decided on a penalty kick by Savanna Sunshine. Earlier in the season, the two teams played to a 0-0 tie.

In one of the most exciting boys basketball games of the season, Petaluma High’s Ryan Sullivan hit a busser-beating 3-pointer to give the Trojans a 60-57 win over rival Casa Grande. Both teams were playing under the direction of new coaches – Anton Lyons for Petaluma and Chris Gutendorf for Casa Grande.