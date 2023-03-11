Right now is a great time for Casa Grande High School wrestling. But the Gauchos’ dominance is also rooted in the past and looking bright in the future.

“It is important that today’s wrestlers recognize those who have gone before them and the legacy they have established,” explained Isaac Raya, now in his 17th year coaching Casa Grande wrestling. “Much of the success of this year’s team is based on the tradition of those who have gone before them.”

And success is something his season’s team had in abundance.

The Gauchos showed they could compete with the big-time teams in Northern California in a succession of competitive tournaments and they marched undefeated and pretty much uncontested through the Vine Valley Athletic League dual-meet season.

It was in the VVAL tournament that the Gauchos really shined.

Casa Grande had 12 of 14 wrestlers finish third or better, qualifying for the North Coast Section Championships, and crowned eight league champions.

That the Gauchos performed so well came as no surprise to Raya. “I expected them to do well,” he said. “They are so consistent. What’s so surprising is how predictable they were. They expected to win. “

Casa Grande was strong at every weight class.

Casa Grande league champions included Dylan Boden at 108 pounds, Ray Pacheco at 122 pounds, Caleb Quintua at 134 pounds, Ezekiel Fellman at 140 pounds, Jacob Quintua at 147 pounds, Camden Bushey at 154 pounds, Robert Severdia at 167 pounds, and Noah Padecky at 172 pounds.

Gauchos Tayten Cleland at 115 pounds, Ty Evin at 128 pounds, and Joe Batemon- Heaney at 184 pounds were all second. Ronal Neeley, a sophomore, was third at 287 pounds.

Thomas Walsh at 222 pounds finished fifth, but according to Raya, wrestled well with only a couple of crucial mistakes keeping him out of NCS contention.

Casa Grande had several wrestlers compete well in the North Coast Section championships, but just missed qualifying for state. Padecky was third at 172 pounds, an effort that in past years would have earned him a state trip, but with new post-COVID rules was a near miss.

“Our boys can compete at the state level,” Raya said. “They are right there. The difference was experience. Technique-wise they are right there.”

Another area where Casa Grande wrestlers are “right there” is in hard work. “It is something they embrace,” said Raya. “I don’t even have to ask for it. They are there every day in practice and they work hard. It is something they have been doing since they were seventh graders.”

Raya has coached many of his varsity wrestlers since they were those seventh graders at Kenilworth Junior High School where he teaches; He introduced many of them to the sport.

Several have a background in martial arts from youth programs and many are beginning to enter junior high school after learning wrestling basics through the Petaluma Wrestling Club coach by Mike Gardner.

All are continuing the winning tradition of Casa Grande wrestling. Minus a year off because of the COVID pandemic, Casa has now won three straight VVAL championships.

And, no end is in sight.

“The crop of wrestling kids in junior high is incredible,” Raya said. “It is very exciting what is going on.”

What is going on is a wrestling program that year in and year out will be able to compete with Redwood Empire wrestling giants like Windsor and Ukiah and will produce a string of top quality wrestlers capable of not only competing, but placing on the state level.