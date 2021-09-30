This week: Petaluma faces its biggest football challenge

St. Vincent takes a breath and Casa Grande takes a field trip while Petaluma takes its toughest test this weekend as the high school football season begins its second half.

On the agenda is Petaluma at Vintage and Casa Grande at Antioch Friday night. St. Vincent rests with a scheduled bye.

PETALUMA

Petaluma is off to its best football start since 2009 with five straight victories to start the season, but has yet to face a task as difficult as the one it meets Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Ukiah. Petaluma coach Rick Krist describes the waiting Crushers as “big, aggressive and physical.”

The Crushers are also likely to be red-eyed angry after suffering their first Vine Valley Athletic League loss ever last week at Casa Grande 46-44. That defeat came after 16 straight league wins and two VVAL championships.

Overall, the Crushers are an uncharacteristic 1-3 with losses to El Cerrito 26-6 and Cardinal Newman 36-29 in addition to Casa Grande. Their one win was over Oakland 57-6. Krist is not fooled by the record. “They are the best 1-3 record I’ve seen,” he said.

But, he said the Trojans aren’t traveling just to make a good showing. “We are not going for a moral victory,” he said. “We are going to play our game and try to get a win.”

The two teams use different schemes, but similar tactics. They are both infantry teams that earn their yardage between the tackles. Last week against Casa Grande, Vintage ran for 346 yards and passed only three times. Workhorse for the Crushers is senior Dylan Smith who carried 21 times for 91 yards behind a huge offensive line.

Danger comes from quarterback Tytan Bradley who gained 123 yards against the Gauchos and scored three touchdowns, one on a 46-yard run in the Crushers’ first possession.

Petaluma also likes to control the football behind a three-pronged attack that features quarterback Henry Ellis (317 yards in five games), fullback Lucas Vanderlind (272 yards) and running back Silas Pologeorgis (199 yards).

However, Ellis has also showed an ability to throw the football. He has completed 28 of 44 passes for 526 yards and has a quarterback rating of 144.5. End Doren Shaw and Pologeorgis coming out of the backfield have been the favored targets.

“We need to capitalize on their mistakes and minimize our own mistakes,” Krist said.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande’s quest to play the best competition available takes it to foreign territory Friday night as it travels to Antioch to play Antioch’s Panthers. The game was a trade of a Division 4 team to upgrade to a Division 1 team when Piner opted out of what would have been the Gauchos’ season-opening game.

The switch also continues Casa’s difficult non-league season, giving the Division 3 Gauchos their second consecutive game against a Division 1 opponent. Last week, the Gauchos had a huge win, handing Division 1 Vintage its first loss ever in the Vine Valley Athletic League, 46-44.

Antioch, while it doesn’t have Vintage’s glossy resume, and is just 1-3 for the season, will be another test for the Gauchos. The Panthers play in the talent-loaded Bay Valley League against teams like Pittsburg, Heritage and Deer Valley – all perennial playoff teams.

Thus far, Antioch has lost to California 48-20, San Ramon Valley 27-17 and Marin Catholic 56-16, while beating Skyline from Oakland 37-15.

Casa Grande also lost to Marin Catholic 28-7, but that is he only bad mark on a 3-1 season that includes wins over Maria Carrillo 49-35, Santa Rosa 42-7 and Vintage 46-44.

Antioch is basically a running team, led by senior Cameron Langoia ahokovi who has run for 308 yards and sophomore Elijah Stingley who has 156 yards. Quarterback Gino Marble has completed 19 of 39 attempts for 330 yards with three touchdowns, but five interceptions.

By contrast, Casa Grande quarterback Jacob Porteous has attempted 154 passes in four games and has completed 90 for 1,364 yards and 17 touchdowns.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent’s Mustangs will take their scheduled bye week before beginning their quest for a North Bay League Redwood title on Oct. 9 with a rare home game against Piner.

St, Vincent has a date to play with since Elsie Allen’s decision to drop football opened up the weekend of Oct. 22-23. Mustang Coach Trent Herzog decided to wait for that date before deciding whether or not to add a 10th game to the Mustang schedule.

“We were never planning to play this week,” St. Vincent Herzog said. “The most important thing for us is to get ready for league.”

St. Vincent takes a break with a hard-earned 5-0 record against strong opposition. Included in the winning streak were wins over a good St. Bernard’s team 21-20, Division 7 power St. Helena 14-13 and, last week, Ukiah from the NBL Oak Division 15-8.

“We played really good defense against Ukiah,” Herzog said. “We bent, but we didn’t break.”

He cited especially the play of Jake DeCarli who returned a pass interception for the game-winning touchdown, Killian Collins, Riley Gilfillian and Nathan Rooks.

St. Vincent relied heavily on the running of Kai Hall who gained 94 yards on 25 carries.

The bye comes at a good time for the Mustangs’ best all-around player, end/running back/linebacker Dante Antonini, who suffered a bruised back and was forced into limited playing time against Ukiah. He is expected to be ready for the Piner contest.