This week: St. Vincent puts perfect record on the line against Piner

It’s show time for St. Vincent’s Mustangs this week.

After five straight wins, St. Vincent finally gets a chance to play a North Bay League Redwood-counting game Saturday afternoon when it hosts Piner’s Prospectors in an afternoon (2 p.m. kickoff) game at Yarbrough Field.

Casa Grande, with its Vine Valley Athletic League championship hopes still intact despite a 31-12 loss at Antioch last week, plays Friday night at Sonoma Valley. Petaluma tries to heal and regroup with a bye after having its five-game season-starting win streak shattered by Vintage 55-14 last week.

ST. VINCENT

It is an exciting week for St. Vincent’s Mustangs, the only unbeaten area team with a 5-0 record going into Saturday afternoon’s game against Piner’s Prospectors. That excitement has been building all week as St. Vincent students and alumni celebrate homecoming at a school where tradition and heritage are extremely important. The game is also the first to be played at Yarbrough Field after four road games and one “home” game that was played at Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma High School campus. All have been wins.

Casa Grande Coach Trent Herzog said that while homecoming and a home game are fun for all, the players have to focus on the job at hand. “We can’t let it become a distraction,” he said.

Nor can the Mustangs be lulled into complacency by Piner’s 1-3 record. In 2019, the last time a full football season was played, Piner was the surprise of North Bay football, compiling an 11-2 record and ranking fourth among North Coast Section Division 4 teams.

The game could provide an abundance of fireworks for what is expected to be a large crowd. Led by former Casa Grande quarterback Dom Feliciano the Prospector are an aerial team. “They throw 90 percent of the time,” said Herzog.

St. Vincent is also an explosive team, although the Mustang booms are more likely to come from the running of Kai Hall and a bevy of support ball carriers, including quarterback Jared Bosarge, than through the air. Hall has gained 491 yards in five games and has scored five touchdowns rushing.

St. Vincentwill have the majority of its players available for the contest after taking a bye last week.

CASA GRANDE

Coming off its second loss and its first, and thus far only, let down of the season, Casa Grande’s Gauchos try to bounce back and keep alive their hopes for a Vine Valley Athletic League championship in Sonoma Valley’s new sports complex.

Since both Casa losses were non-league defeats, the Gauchos keep alive their hopes of achieving their No. 1 goal of a league championship.

The next step toward that goal happens against a Sonoma Valley team that has lost its first five games. Casa Grande Coach John Antonio said the Gauchos cannot afford to overlook the Dragons. “Every game we play is a playoff game if we want to achieve our goal,” he said.

Casa Grande has two major concerns going into the game against the Dragons. One is getting the football. Sonoma, like Antioch, is a grind-it-out team that likes to get the football and keep it as it marches forward four and five yards at a time. Last week, Antioch rushed for 306 yards in a 31-12 win over the Gauchos.

Of course Sonoma isn’t Antioch, but the Dragons do have several quality backs, led by workhorse seniors Tate Baker and Landen Waldrop. Sonoma opened its offense more last week in a loss to Justin-Siena with sophomore quarterback Trent Ohman passing 28 times and completing 10 for 110 yards.

Perhaps a bigger problem for the Gauchos is just getting everyone healthy. The Gauchos had a number of players banged up in the Antioch game and several might not be available Friday night. The good news is that they have a lot of depth at most positions.

“We will probably sit some guys we need to get healthy,” Antonio said. “We are lucky to have some depth. We still have a lot of football left.

PETALUMA

Petaluma Coach Rick Krist plans to take it easy on the Trojans this week before they resume play on Oct. 15 with a home game against Sonoma Valley.

The Trojans had several players injured during last week’s defeat at Vintage. It was their first loss after five straight wins to open the season.

The injuries were a contributing factor to the loss. “At one point we had no linebackers,” Krist pointed out. “We had to use linemen at linebacker.”

He said the score did not reflect the Trojan effort against the Crushers. “We did a lot of good things,” he said. “The score didn’t demoralize us. The injuries affected our game and we made some correctable mistakes. I thought we were able to compete physically with them.

“We will take it easy this week and hopefully get a couple of guys back.”