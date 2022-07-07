Three events, three gold medals for racquetball player Heather Mahoney

Penngrove’s Heather Mahoney celebrated her graduation from Casa Grande High School by winning three gold meads at the Junior National Racquetball Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mahoney is no stranger to the national championships. Her first year competing and first medals in the Nationals came in 2012. Since then, she has earned a slew of National Championships as well as four World Championships. This year at the Nationals, she competed in the 18 and under singles, doubles and mixed doubles, winning gold in all three.

In the doubles, she and Julia Stein had a pretty easy path to gold, not losing a single game. Matches are best out of five games to 11, with competitors needing to win by two. This is the first year that the system of rally scoring was used, where a point is scored on every rally, compared to the traditional only-score-when-serving method.

Mahoney and Stein have been a doubles team since they were 8 and 9 years old. Stein is a year older, so there has always been a year where Mahoney goes above her age level to compete with her friend. They did that last year, winning the gold in the 18 and unders with a couple of upsets on the way.

In mixed doubles, Mahoney teamed up with Timmy Hansen from Florida. He also has multiple national championships under his belt.

They had easy matches early on, eventually going to the finals against Stein and her partner, Josh Shea from New York. It was expected to be an entertaining match and didn’t disappoint.

Mahoney, who is known for her dives on the court, had apparently saved them up during the week for this match. Hansen has also been known to go horizontal on the court. Both had their share of amazing gets and shots. The games were hard fought, but Mahoney and Hansen won the match in three games.

In singles, Mahoney had it pretty easy in early matches, saving up her diving for later matches. Until the final, she had not lost a game. As was anticipated, the final of singles pitted her against Stein. The two have met many times in National competition, but never in a final. Prior to their matches, the best friends stop talking to one another and having eye contact.

Mahoney was the favorite going in, and had a game plan. Stein had other thoughts, and played one of her best matches. She played as close to error free as one can.

With it being the best out of 5, here is how the first four games went: Mahoney won game 1. Stein won game 2. Mahoney won game 3. Stein won game 4.

That set up the game 5 tie breaker. As was the rest of the match, this game went back and forth. At the end of the game, there was a time out, Mahoney took a breath, got focused, and went out winning the last two points. Final score for the tie breaker was 11-9 – gold No. 3 for Mahoney.

It is rare to have three gold medals at the Nationals. This year, the mixed doubles was added as a World event, which increased the participation in that division. This year, there were four other players with triple gold. It is Mahoney’s third time with triple gold.

She has one more year to compete in the 18 and under division, then will have an option of competing in the newly created 21 and under division. This is the first year that division was offered.

Mahoney lives in Penngrove with her parents John and Melodese Mahoney, who were in attendance at the tournament. Her sister, Hadley, always celebrates her birthday during the Nationals as they happen the same time each year. This year she celebrated her 21st birthdday virtually with the family.

Mahoney is sponsored by Head/Penn and also Rollout.

--

Brian Dixon is Mahoney’s trainer and is also the California Nevada Junior Racquetball Director at the Callinan Sports Center in Rohnert Park. Mahoney initially started in Dixon’s junior program at Petaluma Valley Athletic Club. She started playing when she was 6 years old and will be heading to UC Santa Barbara in the fall.