Three sports mean three championships for St. Vincent star

Athleticism and a never ending great resolve marked the four-year athletic career of Alexandra Saisi at St. Vincent High School. Saisi took no time off, moving from one sport to another, and in 2018 she was a vital cog in three championship varsity teams for the Lady Mustangs.

Alexandra became the designated setter in volleyball, the point guard in basketball and a versatile infielder/outfielder on the St. Vincent softball team. She was on the varsity volleyball team for two seasons while playing four years on the Lady Mustang basketball and softball teams.

Saisi got her start in volleyball at the school under the guidance of legendary coach Sue Keller who briefly took over the Lady Mustang junior varsity at the school while changes were being made on the varsity level. “Oh yes, I remember her very well,” noted Keller. “She was a very hard worker.”

In 2018, it took almost a third of the season for the energetic junior to convince new varsity coach Kelsey McIntire that she could handle the chores as the prime setter for big Mustang hitters Aly Kropelnicki and Amanda Zeryny. Setters have less than a second to call out plays and pass the ball to an exact spot for a specific hitter.

“I don’t really rely on numbers,” said McIntire at the time, most of the rotation at the beginning of the season was based on eyeballing. As the season moved along, Saisi began to put the ball in great places with accurate soaring sets and her playing time increased.

At the end of the campaign Saisi piled up 273 assists and the Mustangs moved into the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs after tying for the North Central League II crown.

The next season was even more impressive for Saisi who finished with a whopping 333 assists for the season with 25 coming in the second round of the Nor-Cal playoffs at Colfax. Big wins down the stretch included Vacaville Christian in the Nor-Cal and Bay School in the NCS.

At the varsity basketball level, Saisi gradually increased playing time in her first two seasons under coaches Art Walker and Shannon Carroll. As a junior, she averaged double figures in addition to becoming the team leader at the point guard position. Twenty-two points came on a season-opening win over Maria Carrillo of the North Bay League. The Mustangs tied for the league title with Sonoma Academy that season, and won a playoff game between the two teams to become the league representative in the NCS playoffs.

A winning pay back effort against Marin Academy in the opening round was keyed by an all-out defensive performance by Saisi against one of the top individual scorers in the NCS, and she played to near exhaustion while chipping in offensively with nine points. The Mustangs moved on against St. Bernards by traveling to Eureka.

In her senior campaign, Saisi took over the scoring leadership for the Mustangs, averaging 13.8 points per game. Most of her scoring came on athletic drives to the basket where she was either fouled or scored under pressure. Her shooting average improved from the previous season to 41% in league play. The Mustangs finished with an impressive 45-38 win over playoff bound Calistoga.

Saisi played three-plus seasons for veteran coach Don Jensen’s championship winning softball teams. The Mustangs were 21-1 in NCL II play over a three-year period, but their 2020 season, and an opportunity for four consecutive titles, was cut short because of the coronavirus.

She was moved to right field for her final two seasons because, “She has a very good arm and has shown the ability to make the plays out in that wide open area,” noted Jensen. In a pre-league game against Cardinal Newman, she banged out a season-high three hits in a 10-0 upset win by the Lady Mustangs.

Saisi scored 23 runs overall for the Mustangs, but her defense was the best part of her game as many late swingers hit the ball into the right field area off hard-throwing Sophia Skubic.

Like every other sport on her outstanding four year resume Alexandra did everything full throttle. She is scheduled to attend the University of San Diego, a private Catholic school, this fall. She plans to major in business management.