Time to sign up for Little League

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 4, 2022, 7:52AM

Registration is now open for all three Petaluma Little Leagues.

Boys and girls ages 4 to 16 as of Aug. 31 are eligible. There are divisions for T-ball, Little League, Intermediate (50/70), Junior and Senior players.

Petaluma American Little League registration may be made at www.petalumaamerican.com.

Petaluma Valley Little League registration may be made at www.petalumavalley.org.

Petaluma National Little League registration may be made at www.petalumanational.org.

