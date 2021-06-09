Tired Trojans falter in final quarter in girls basketball loss to Vintage

It wasn’t the finish they had envisioned, but it was an exciting way to end the basketball year for Petaluma High’s basketball girls.

In a showdown between the Vine Valley Athletic League’s top two teams, Petaluma’s outnumbered Trojans gasped for points in the final quarter, losing to American Canyon’s Wolves 71-61. American Canyon finished with an 8-2 VVAL mark to Petaluma’s 9-3 record against league teams. Overall, American Canyon is 9-2, while Petaluma’s compete record is 11-5.

The game in the Petaluma gym was played with all the intensity of a championship contest.

For three Trojans, the game was the last they will ever officially play in the Petaluma gym.

The contest was bitter sweet for Emma Pontius, Rose Nevin and Taylor Iacopi.

Pontius didn’t get to play at all, sidelined by an injury.

Nevin, a four-year standout leader, had her typical dominating game when she was on the floor, scoring nine points and pulling down a bundle of rebounds, but her production was limited by foul problems that had her on the bench for long periods and eventually eliminated from the game in fourth quarter.

Iacopi finished in the glare of fireworks with 28 points in what was possibly the best game of her Petaluma High School career. In a game where the Trojans faced one of the best teams in the area, she kept her team involved with points from distance and underneath.

After the senior ceremonies, the Trojans went as hard as they could for as long as they could. It just wasn’t long enough. With just seven players available, the Trojans simply wore down.

Vintage’s Crushers had more players on its bench than Petaluma had available. There were so many Crushers that their coaches lost track of one who was not entered into the scorebook. It cost the visiting team a technical foul.

Nevin made an immediate impact on the game, muscling inside for two quick hoops as Petaluma took a quick 8-0 lead. American Canyon bombed back, using 3-point hits from Trinity Billingsley to cut the Trojan lead to 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Petaluma’s swarming defense, Nevin’s work on the backboards and Iacopi’s continued offensive production pulled the Trojans into a 34-23 halftime lead that might have been more had they not missed three-of-four free throws in the closing minute of the half.

However, a storm cloud was beginning to show on the Trojan horizon. Before the break, Nevin already had her third foul.

Only 3-point connections by Iacopi and Mallory O’Keefe kept the Trojans in front through the third quarter, and they reached the final round with a 48-45 advantage.

Many things happened in that final quarter – all bad for the Trojans. The Wolves found their shooting range. Shots that had rimmed around and out in the earlier stages of the game found the bottom of the net. Nevin collected her fifth foul and was forced to the bench. And their defensive intensity was just a step slower.

American Canyon hit four 3-pointers in the period.

Petaluma was within three points until the final three minutes when the Wolves ran off nine straight points to put the game out of reach.

O’Keefe had a big game for the Trojans with 15 points, while Brooke Baxman scored four, Sydney Martin three on a big 3-point connection in the fourth quarter and Isabella Hernandez two.

Jasmine Fontilla led the American Canyon second half surge with 14 points, all in the fourth quarter. Destiny Evans led the way for the Wolves with 16 points, while Billingsley added 15.