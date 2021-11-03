Titles on the line in last regular-season football games

Kids learn in kindergarten that sharing is good. For two teams of high school football players it would be not only good, but great.

Both Casa Grande and St. Vincent will be playing for a share of their league championships on the final weekend of the regular season. For both, their share will have to be earned.

St. Vincent’s Mustangs will be after a share of the North Bay League Redwood title Saturday afternoon when they host Santa Rosa. Santa Rosa comes into the 2 p.m. game on Yarbrough Field unbeaten in league play at 3-0 (6-3 overall). St. Vincent hosts with a 2-1 league mark (7-1 overall). If St. Vincent wins, it shares the championship. If Santa Rosa wins it shares with no one. It’s that simple.

It is almost the same situation at Casa Grande Friday night where the Gauchos host Justin-Siena. The Gauchos are 4-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play (6-3 overall). Vintage has already completed its season with a 5-1 league mark (6-3 overall). If Casa Grande wins, it gets a piece of the VVAL championship pie. If Justin-Siena wins, Vintage continues as the only football champion the VVAL has ever known.

Petaluma, which hung in the VVAL title chase until last week when it was knocked out of contention by Casa Grande, concludes its regular season with a tough match at American Canyon Friday night.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent at 7-1 has the best record among Petaluma’s three teams at 7-1 and is assured a home game for the North Coast Section playoffs, going into its final regular season game ranked No. 1 in Division 7.

The Mustangs want more. “Our goal all season has been to win the NBL Redwood championship,” explained St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. The only way for the Mustangs to achieve that goal is to beat Santa Rosa.

As it stands going into the final rounds of regular-season play, the Mustangs’ only loss was in league play to Montgomery 30-21, but the Vikings lost to Santa Rosa 28-14 leaving the Panthers the only league unbeaten at 3-0. If the Mustangs can change that Saturday afternoon, there will be a three-way tie for first.

Herzog said the St. Vincent task is simple. “We have to play our best game of the season,” he said. “We have to support one another. We have to play St. Vincent football.”

St. Vincent cleared the way to the showdown by taking care of business against Healdsburg 48-8. That win followed a very helpful week off. “That bye week really helped,” said Herzog. “It helped us get some people well and get ready not only for Healdsburg, but also for Santa Rosa.”

St. Vincent receiver and defensive end Killian Collins who was taken off the field on a stretcher at Healdsburg last week after taking a helmet to the knee on a kickoff play is making progress, although his status for Saturday is questionable Two-way standout Jake DeCarli, who was also hurt at Healdsburg, should be able to play, according to his coach.

Santa Rosa is a run-oriented team led by senior Carlitos Pardo who has rushed for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. That doesn’t mean the Panthers won’t pass. Quarterback Julian Astobiza has completed 60 of 110 passes for 810 yards.

As if any extra incentive were needed, St. Vincent players should get an emotional boost by celebrating Senior Day and playing in the day on their home field for one of only two times this season.

“The kids love playing at St. Vincent,” said Herzog. “During the day with the fans so close, there is a different atmosphere.

Kickoff for the varsity game is 2 p.m. with a junior varsity preliminary starting at 11:30 a.m.

CASA GRANDE

Before the start of play last week, four teams had a chance for at least a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League football title with one loss each. Casa Grande eliminated one of the contenders, beating Petaluma 57-35. Justin-Siena eliminated American Canyon 31-22.

That leaves only Casa Grande and Vintage in the title hunt. Vintage has already finished its regular season with a 5-1 league record (6-3 overall). Casa Grande is 4-1 in league (6-3 overall) and needs to survive Justin-Siena the team that last week spoiled the American Canyon dream to share the title.

It won’t be easy even though the Gauchos will have home field advantage Friday night. The Braves come to town with a deceptive 5-4 overall mark and are 3-2 in league. They are at the top of their game having racked up 215 total yards against a strong American Canyon defense last week.

Casa Grande Coach John Antonio and the Gauchos are treating the game as not only for a part of the VVAL title, but also as a gateway to the North Coast Section playoffs. “From here on out, we’re treating every game as a playoff game,” he said. “Our motto is ‘Win 48, get another 48.’” The meaning is simple – win a 48-minute game and get another 48-minute game.”