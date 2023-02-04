After so much rainfall we were eager to see the level of Tolay Lake. Was the Causeway Trail flooded? Was the dirt road into the park passable?

In past years, the Causeway had been submerged under the lake, though not often. A friend told us he had been out there days before and the lake was over the trail. So Sunday, my husband and I and a couple of friends took off to assess the landscape.

Descending the dirt road into the park, we had to avoid some ruts and gullies and drive through patches of mud, but most of the road down was manageable. Nevertheless, the road crew is going to have some work ahead once the rains have stopped. There was plenty of parking in the lot and, surprisingly, no horse trailers. We parked and headed for the Causeway Trail that crosses Tolay Lake.

Although the trail signage at the beginning of the Causeway Trail said “Open,” a large sign was posted in the center of the trail, “Trail Closed.” Walking further down the trail, the lake began to creep onto the edges of the trail. Stopping at the Wildlife Viewing Platform, we saw water all around. A bit further, the lake covered the trail with about two inches of water – shallow enough that you could wade through if you didn’t mind getting your feet wet.

Most folks, however, turned around and headed for the Old Lakeville Road. The Old Lakeville Road was the favorite that day. Lots of people. Lots of dogs. I talked with two birdwatchers who remarked on the great day - kestrels, a hawk, and kites. Taking a short detour, I checked out the water level in the Duck Pond. It was full to the top. The cows that drink there are going to be very happy.

Old Lakeville was riddled with puddles, but you could skirt them. There were a few places that were very muddy and you either walked through the mud or off trail in the grass. When I arrived at Gate 10, I opted to turn back. The trail was a mud bog there. But, lots of hikers navigated the mounds of mud and puddles to continue their hike. The day was so gloriously sunny that you just felt compelled to stay outdoors.