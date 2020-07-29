Tolay Park is a ’Pandemic Paradise’

Our parks, beaches and lakes are open for us to enjoy, but many of us are still worried about that virus. Julia L. Marcus, an epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School says, “I think going outside is important for health. We know that being outdoors is lower risk for coronavirus transmission than being indoors. On a sunny, beautiful weekend, I think going outside is indicated, but I also think there are things to do to reduce our risk.”

We know how to reduce risk – face covering and social distancing. And choose a place and a time that is not crowded. Being outdoors is good for your physical and mental health.

I call Tolay Lake Regional Park my Pandemic Paradise. The 11 plus miles of trails are mainly old ranch roads, which means they are wide, wide – perfect for runners, walkers, hikers, cyclists and equestrians. It is so easy to keep some space between you and others. The other advantage is that it is a huge park – over 3,000 acres. That means there is lots of room to spread out. You will encounter only a few people along the trail as you hike. It is well known to local equestrians too, so you may encounter a few horses. It is only 9 miles from town.

CAROL EBER PHOTO There is much for young visitors to explore at Tolay Regional Park.

There are portable toilets available. They even put one back out on the Causeway Trail. It was there for kids’ fieldtrips but it’s nice for the grown-ups too. And there is a handwashing station in the parking lot. There is no drinking water yet, so bring your own. A large picnic area is available. When I take my very young granddaughters there, I bring an oilcloth for the table and then spread our snacks.

These girls are 3 and 6 years old. We hike and we have also taken their bikes. The advantage for me is there are gates for the cattle so I know the girls can’t ride or run far away from me. You might bring some field glasses too, as there are lots of birds. And the goats iin the corral sometimes love a little pat behind the ears. I am always on the lookout for scat and teach my girls how to identify the animals who live there.

The drawback to Tolay is that there is very little shade on the trails, so go early or late in the day and take lots of water. And be sure to download a trail map from Regional Parks website. The map is helpful in scouting the land. There are a few main trails, and you will want to know the highlights and distances. Tolay may become your Pandemic Paradise too.