Too many American Canyon 3-pointers for Petaluma to handle

Petaluma’s winning streak toward the end of the regulation basketball season was interrupted Tuesday night when saturation bombing from league-champion American Canyon stopped the Trojans 67-58.

Petaluma, led by Salim Arikat’s almost total domination of the paint, gave the visiting Wolves a battle, but in the end was not able to handle its guests’ deadly 3-point shooting.

American Canyon dropped in 13 from beyond the arc, some seemingly from beyond the county line. For the Wolves, the game was a simple as one, two, three. No. 1 Michael Pierce hit four treys. No. 2 Max Permigian was deadly with 7 from downtown and No. 3 Jordan Nolan chipped in three of the big counters.

Petaluma fought back underneath, with Arikat continuing his stretch run of outstanding inside play. He scored 28 points and pulled down at least 15 rebounds. His play in the paint allowed the Trojans two or three shots in many possessions while often turning the patient Wolves into one and either in or done.

While Arikat grabbed the attention for Petaluma, several other Trojans contributed to a strong run at the champions.

Brody Loveless continued his fearless drive to the basket, and it paid off with seven points, a total matched by Aidan Holechek, who dropped in a three in the first half. Ryan Giacomini hit three from beyond the arc for 9 points and continued to be a force inside, especially on the defensive boards. Cole Garzoli scored eight and delighted what spectators there were in the Petaluma gym with a second-half dunk.

It was enough to make for a fun basketball game, but not enough to overcome the Wolves’ long-range shooting.

“I’m proud of our guys,” said Petaluma Coach Anton Lyons. “They played hard. You are just not going to beat a team when they hit 13 threes.”

The game turned on an American Canyon streak to start the second quarter.

Arikat had almost single handedly matched the Wolves in a fast-paced first quarter. The senior put on quite a show, scoring 11 points that included a 3-pointer and a one-handed slam. Giacomini hit a late three and both teams reached the first buzzer with 16.

Things turned dramatically at the outset of the second round. Parmigian and Pierce (twice) hit 3’s, the Wolves ran off 13 straight points and the Trojans, despite a second-half push, were never even again.

Petaluma did put together a surge of its own at the end of the third period, using treys by Giacomini and Andy Bai combined with Garzoli’s dunk to get to within a point at 47-46.

But American Canyon hit three straight 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter and, despite a desperate fouling attack at the end, the Trojans were never able to get close in the final three minutes.

The loss interrupted a four-game Petaluma win streak as it makes up a slew of games postponed because of COVID-related issues. The Trojans are scheduled to play at home against Vintage tonight in a game postponed from Monday because the Trojan gym as not available.

Petaluma is now 13-7 on the season and 5-4 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

American Canyon closes out its regular season as the VVAL league champion with an 11-1 mark (19-6 overall).

It was Senior Night for the Trojans and before the game. Seniors Giacomini, Arikat, Garzoli, Anakar and David Cook were honored.