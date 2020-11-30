JJ SAYS: Top goal is just to play again

I’m not sure where the quote is originally from, but I first heard it this week from new St. Vincent High School soccer coach Michael Briceno. “I have a dream, but without a goal, my dream can’t come true,” he explained his coaching philosophy.

Casa Grande baseball coach Pete Sikora was more specific. “Our goal is always to win NCS,” he said.

One of the goals expressed by former Casa Grande football coach Rick O’Brien was to practice on Thanksgiving Day. That meant the Gauchos had reached the NCS championship game..

Goals are important in sports as they are in life.

Every team in every sport sets goals. The difficulty of achievement varies from team to team and can even vary from season to season. One team might start out shooting for a league championship, another might be aiming to make the North Coast Section playoffs, still another could be looking for an undefeated season.

Some teams will strive for a goal that is, realistically, out of their reach on the theory that if the goal isn’t set high enough it will never be achieved; another might set a target realistically within their reach. A rebuilding team might set a goal of a winning season and up the bar to a league championship within three years.

Every coach agrees on the importance of setting goals.

In this year where everything is scrambled, players are beginning to understand that, while goals are important, what is really important is just to play. Athletes play to win and play to reach individual and team goals, but this year goals have been dramatically scaled back. The bar has been set so low, athletes must feel more like they are playing Limbo than high jumping.

The No. 1 goal for all teams in all sports today is simply to play.

Championships, playoffs and personal records are great, but now the top priority is to play the game.. The COVID 19 pandemic has stripped sports, like most of our lives, to the bare essential. For high school athletes, that means simply to get back onto the field, court, diamond or track.

There is no way to reach any other goals until athletes can get back to doing what they love best - competing. There is no way to blink the scoreboard or put a mark in the win column until you play the game.

We really don’t have a clue as to when that will be. Every time we win a round against our unseen opponent, we get knocked on our butt.

Under the new North Coast Section schedule, football practice is supposed to start Dec. 14 with the first games on Jan. 6. That’s probably not going to happen. We will almost certainly have a revised fall schedule for volleyball, cross country and football.

There is still hope the other sports – badminton, soccer, swimming, tennis. Baseball, wrestling, golf, lacrosse, softball and track and field can begin practice in February and start competition in March.

The development of vaccines offer real hope that we can finally stop the pandemic’s momentum. How long that will take is anybody’s guess. Meanwhile, the goal for all teams remains the same – to play.

