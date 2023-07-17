Some of the area’s top high school football programs went head-to-head in the second annual Bear Cub Battle, a 7-on-7 passing tournament hosted by Santa Rosa Junior College.

The field featured 13 programs from Sonoma County and elsewhere in the Bay Area, including Casa Grande, Piner, Cardinal Newman, Analy, Windsor, St. Vincent, Roseland University Prep and Santa Rosa.

Following four games of pool play, teams were reseeded for a single-elimination bracket tournament. Windsor emerged the winner for its third 7-on-7 tournament victory of the summer. The Jaguars beat reigning two-time state champion San Marin 20-19 on a last-second Hail Mary in the title game.

We went into this thing knowing there’s really no winning or losing, but we just wanted to see our guys compete and I thought we did that,” Windsor head coach DJ Sexton said. “We’re proud of today, but it’s 7-on-7. We don’t get too up or too down about 7-on-7s, but it’s been a good summer. We’ve played some big-time programs from across the state in Sacramento and De La Salle, some good tournaments — which is giving our guys better exposure than we did last year.”

Windsor’s star junior Hayden Anderson, a three-star wide receiver/defensive back, was named a tournament MVP along with San Marin senior Dominic Ingrassia, a three-star quarterback prospect.

Here’s more on Windsor’s performance along with other notes and observations from Saturday.

Thrilling title game

It was Anderson — who else? — who played the hero in the championship game.

Trailing 19-13 and down to their final play at midfield, Windsor drew up a last-ditch deep ball for Anderson. He timed his jump perfectly, snagging the towering throw from his older brother Judson out of the air around multiple San Marin defenders in the end zone.

The following extra-point conversion was a quick slant from Judson to Hayden that gave the Jaguars the 1-point win.

“We kind of drew that up in the dirt,” Sexton said. “Went quads to one side and put our best player away from it and rolled out. I told Judson, ‘Just make sure you get it in the end zone so Hayden has a chance to go up and get it,’ and he did that. Really not surprised, but he just continues to impress.”

It was the second touchdown catch of the game for Hayden. Judson connected with Max McFerren on the other.

Windsor

The Jaguars are primed for a huge 2023 season.

In 2022, they won the North Bay League-Oak title, went 10-3 overall and finished as runner-up in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs. They return nearly every skill player from last year and added an impact transfer from Rancho Cotate in senior Ananias Walker. Walker is a three-star wide receiver/defensive back with eight Division I offers, including Oregon, Miami and Washington.

Hayden Anderson isn’t far off that number, either. He’s picked up seven Division I offers since last season ended, headlined by Oregon, UNLV and Utah.

“Obviously it’s cool to get the attention and know that colleges like that want you to play for them, but I try not to focus on it too much,” he said of the recent offers. “I mean, I’m only in my junior year of high school, but it is cool to have that attention.”

Hayden and Walker will make up the most talented tandem in the North Bay but the Jaguars’ talent doesn’t end there. Also back are all-league receivers Gunnar Erickson and Joseph Campbell and running backs Wyatt and Dom Morris, along with McFerren.

Cardinal Newman

The Cardinals were bounced in the second round of bracket play, 13-12 to Campolindo, but had a good showing overall.

Returning all-league receiver Zack Homan had a number of great catches and scores, as did all-league tight end Santiago Adan and highly touted freshman Zion Cargill.

The Cardinals were also using a new quarterback, Jason Colter, a junior transfer from Maria Carrillo.

Matthew Hilden, last year’s quarterback who converted from lineman, was back training with the line on Saturday. This year’s tournament also featured a lineman aspect and coaches said Cardinal Newman stood out as the best group.

Piner

The Prospectors had a nice showing Saturday, collecting wins over Casa Grande, Cardinal Newman and Analy before falling by one score to Windsor to go 3-1 in pool play. They then beat Santa Rosa to open bracket play and fell by one score to Windsor in the semifinals.

Quarterback Matty Erickson, who passed for 1,900 yards and 24 touchdowns during a first-team all-league junior season, repeatedly made pinpoint throws to his receivers. Keep an eye out for juniors Jaden Hernandez and Apollo Pereira as his top targets this fall.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs graduated a ton of talent from last year’s 12-1 team and were without a few of their top returners, like senior wide receivers Jack Davis and Malcolm Rooks.

Still, sophomore quarterbacks Gabe Casanovas and Mason Caturegli, a recent Cloverdale transfer, showed flashes as passers. Both are stronger in the run game but have clear potential with their arms.

Watch for junior wide receiver Tye Nickens to have a breakout year for the Mustangs.

Santa Rosa

The Panthers had a few quality matchups Saturday, beating St. Vincent in pool play and Vintage to open bracket play.

Senior quarterback Nolan Bankston made some solid throws to his receivers, like 6-foot-4 senior Cooper Lee and senior Talan Patrick, a returning all-league linebacker/wide receiver.

Early signs indicate Santa Rosa might be low on numbers this year, but they’re top talent is undeniable.

You can reach Press Democrat Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.