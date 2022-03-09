Top VVAL honors go to Casa Grande soccer leaders

Two of the best players on Casa Grande’s Vine Valley Athletic League championship soccer team took top honors on the All-League team as selected by the league coaches.

Senior Nico Rahman was chosen the VVAL’s Most Valuable Player, while senior Alexis Garcia was voted the Offensive Player of the Year,

Mason Holbrook and Yahir De Leon were also named to the All-League first team.

Two other Gauchos, sophomore Hayden Holbrook and goalkeeper Bryan Guiterrez were named to the All-League second team.

Casa Grande co-coach Kevin Richardson was proud of the Gaucho All-Leaguers, but also proud of another award - the Vine Valley Athletic League championship pennant.

“The individual awards are great for the players,” he said. “The pennant belongs to the entire squad.

“Coach Jordan (Schlau) and I are proud of all the players that contributed.

“We had a lot of seniors this year, so we are excited to see how they move on after high school. We also have talent and hard-working boys coming from the junior varsity next season. so we are looking forward to an exciting season of soccer again.”

Casa Grande finished with a 10-1-1 VVAL record, defeating Vintage for the first time to share the VVAL championship with the Crushers. The Gauchos were 13-2-2 overall.