Torkelson goes deep for first Major League homer

The hits just keep on coming for Casa Grande High School graduate Spencer Torkelson.

Just a day after getting his first Major League hit, Torkelson, now with the Detroit Tigers, connected for his first Major League home run Wednesday. His first Major League Tork Bomb came in the seventh inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox in Detroit.

With the Tigers trailing 9-2 in the seventh inning, Torkelson connected on a 1-0 fastball from lefty Austin Davis, sending the ball into the left-field stands. It was the first home run and first two RBIs of the 22-year-old's career, It was launched at 105.7 mph off the bat and traveled 396 feet.

Just a day earlier, in a game against the Red Sox, Torkelson snapped a 0-10 Major League debut with a double against the Red Sox. His first Major League hit dropped into right-center field, 309 feet from the plate, in front of the glove of diving right fielder Christian Arroyo.

“It’s something I’ve looked forward to for a long time,” Torkelson said. “For it to finally happen, it’s special. The baseball gods were testing me out a little bit, just seeing what I was made of. You’ve just got to persevere, trust yourself and the hits will come.”

It sounds like the messages of support from the rookie’s more senior teammates had an effect. Jonathan Schoop had said before the hits, in effect, “Don’t sweat it.”

Torkelson’s hit might not have been “the shot heard ‘round the world,” but it was certainly heard in Petaluma. ‘“It was the ice breaker,” said his father, Rick Torkelson. “It was nice to get that thing out of the way, There was excitement and relief at the same time.”

The father said the first hit was definitely a relief to the player. “He didn’t show it, but it was beginning to wear on him,” he commented.

Torkelson’s raise to the Major League’s has been rapid.

He was a high school star at Casa Grande High School, graduating in 2016, and went directly from high school to Arizona State where he batted .320 and broke Barry Bonds record for home runs for a freshman with a nation-leading 25. As a sophomore, he joined Bob Horner as the only Arizona State players to hit 20 or more home runs in consecutive seasons. Counting six more homers in his

COVID-shortened junior season he had 53 for his college career, just three short of the school record for career home runs.

Following his mostly lost junior season, he was chosen No. 1 in the 2020 Major League baseball draft by the Detroit Tigers and joined the team’s 60-man player pool for the strange 2020 season. In 2021, his first, and only, real minor league season he played for the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps, the Double-A Erie SeaWolves and the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.

After this spring’s short Major League spring training season, he was called into Tiger manager A.J. Hinch’s office where future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera handed him his first baseman’s glove and Hinch told him that he would be the Tiger first baseman on opening day.